Trailer For New Netflix True Crime Doc Killer Inside Looks Seriously Dark

Aaron Hernandez Doc Thumbnail Netflix

‘No-one has allegedly killed two people and then played an entire season as a professional athlete’, apart from Aaron Hernandez, the subject of a new Netflix true crime docuseries.

Unfortunately, American football is a sport associated with violence and abuse. The most high-profile example is O.J. Simpson, who was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

However, the story behind the life, career and death of former New England Patriots tight end Hernandez is particularly perplexing.

Check out the trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez below:

The new three-part docuseries is set to drop on Netflix next week, where NFL fans will be able to dig their teeth into tumultuous proceedings around Hernandez’ alleged murders, eventual prison sentence and suicide.

The official synopsis for the docuseries reads:

Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior. A three-part documentary series featuring exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.

In 2013, Hernandez was arrested and charged for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée. Immediately after his arrest, he was let go from the Patriots.

Aaron Hernandez Doc Netflix

While he was never found guilty, he was also implicated and indicted in the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, but was later acquitted after a 2017 trial.

The series is set to look at the how and why of Hernandez fall to violence: from the trailer, blame appears to be cast partly on his parents. ‘I was the happiest little kid in the world and you fucked me up. I had nobody. What did you think I was going to do? Become a perfect angel?’ he can be heard saying to his mother in a jailhouse call.

Aaron Hernandez Doc 5 Netflix

On April 19, 2017, Hernandez took his own life in his cell. After his death, the athlete was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain condition many have attributed to his violent actions.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez drops on Netflix on January 15.