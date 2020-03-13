Trailer For New Pixar Film Soul Is Leaving People In Tears
From Toy Story to Up, Pixar Studios is extremely adept at latching onto audience’s heartstrings in a way that can last for a lifetime.
It now looks like they’ve done it again with Soul, a movie about aspiring jazz musician Joe Gardener (Jamie Foxx) who is transported to The Great Before, a pre-birth dimension where new souls get their ‘personalities, quirks and interests’ before being assigned to Earthly bodies.
Scheduled for a summer release, Soul has all the heart, humour and life-affirming wisdom of a classic Pixar weepie. The trailer itself has proven enough to reduce grown men and women to tears, offering a soulful meditation on life, death and what exactly makes it all worthwhile.
The visually beautiful trailer begins with music teacher Joe riding high after landing a dream gig at a jazz club. However, things take an otherworldly turn when, after suffering an accident, his soul ends up stranded in the ‘beforelife’.
It is in this pastel-coloured realm that Joe befriends 22 (Tina Fey), a soul who is decidedly less than enthusiastic about the prospect of entering the messy, imperfect human world. It’s clear this is set to be a deeply moving adventure that will spark many a sniffle in the cinema.
One person tweeted:
I’m so excited man. I’m worried I’ll be a puddle of tears by the end.
Another said:
The movies not out yet and I’m already shedding tears.
Honestly, I feel like I may need to start building my blubbing resilience up now for this one…
Soul is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas from June 19.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Jamie Foxx, Pixar, Soul, Tina Fey, Trailer