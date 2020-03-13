Trailer For New Pixar Film Soul Is Leaving People In Tears

From Toy Story to Up, Pixar Studios is extremely adept at latching onto audience’s heartstrings in a way that can last for a lifetime.

It now looks like they’ve done it again with Soul, a movie about aspiring jazz musician Joe Gardener (Jamie Foxx) who is transported to The Great Before, a pre-birth dimension where new souls get their ‘personalities, quirks and interests’ before being assigned to Earthly bodies.

Scheduled for a summer release, Soul has all the heart, humour and life-affirming wisdom of a classic Pixar weepie. The trailer itself has proven enough to reduce grown men and women to tears, offering a soulful meditation on life, death and what exactly makes it all worthwhile.

Soul Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The visually beautiful trailer begins with music teacher Joe riding high after landing a dream gig at a jazz club. However, things take an otherworldly turn when, after suffering an accident, his soul ends up stranded in the ‘beforelife’.

It is in this pastel-coloured realm that Joe befriends 22 (Tina Fey), a soul who is decidedly less than enthusiastic about the prospect of entering the messy, imperfect human world. It’s clear this is set to be a deeply moving adventure that will spark many a sniffle in the cinema.

One person tweeted:

I’m so excited man. I’m worried I’ll be a puddle of tears by the end.

Another said:

The movies not out yet and I’m already shedding tears.

Honestly, I feel like I may need to start building my blubbing resilience up now for this one…

Soul is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas from June 19.