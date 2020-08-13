Trailer Just Dropped For New American Pie Movie Coming To Netflix Universal Pictures/Netflix

Fresh out the oven, the first trailer for American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules is here.

Advert

The beloved teen comedy series hasn’t made an appearance since 2012’s American Pie: Reunion. However, its being resurrected for a new bake, this time focusing on girls over boys.

That said, this isn’t another mainline entry with the likes of Stifler, Jim or Michelle – much like the other direct-to-DVD efforts, this is another spinoff that looks to switch up the formula.

Check out the American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules trailer below:

Advert

Directed by Mike Elliott, the film stars Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Natasha Behnam, Piper Curda and Darren Barnet. The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s Barry Bostwick is also starring in the small role of ‘PeePaw’.

The official synopsis for Girls’ Rules reads:

It’s senior year! Annie, Kayla, Michelle, and Stephanie decide to finally harness their girl power and band together to get what they want. The boys won’t know what hit them when these sassy sweethearts are calling the shots. Wild parties, sexy adventures and a Stifler bring the heat in this hot new slice of American Pie!

American Pie Girls Rules Universal Pictures

The franchise kicked off in 1999 with American Pie, following the plight of high school guys who plan to lose their virginity on prom night. It would go on to spawn three sequels: American Pie 2, American Pie: The Wedding and nine years later, American Pie: Reunion.

During that gap, a slew of Presents spinoffs hit store shelves: Band Camp, The Naked Mile, Beta House and The Book of Love. Pretty much every one is critically-maligned, far filthier and sat apart from the sweeter core of the original films.

American Pie Presents Girls Rules Universal Pictures

However, the American Pie series has grossed more than $989 million worldwide, with the earlier films retaining a solid audience on streaming services. Girls’ Rules is going straight to DVD and digital, but it’s also coming to Netflix ‘soon after’ on an undisclosed date.

Advert

As per MovieWeb, original star Tara Reid (who played Vicky Lathum) said back in 2018 that a fifth American Pie movie was on the cards. ‘I met the directors [Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg] recently at the Emmy party and I said, let’s do the fifth movie, the franchise needs another movie,’ she said.

Tara Reid American Pie 2 Universal Pictures

Reid continued:

They replied: ‘It will happen! We’re going to make another! ‘ It will be incredible to come back. American Pie is American Pie. Movies were a part of American culture, it’s a classic. It is known all over the world. I’m very excited.

However, there’s been no update regarding American Pie 5 ever since. American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules will be available to buy on DVD and on-demand on October 10, with a Netflix arrival soon after.