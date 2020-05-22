Trailer Released For New Manson Family Doc Dropping On June 14 EPIX

It has been more than 50 years since the Manson Family murders took place, and yet, our fascination continues to grow.

The heinous story has been retold many times over, most recently when it was reimagined in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Now, a new documentary promises to tell ‘the most definitive recounting of the Manson Family story ever put on screen’, while unveiling never-seen-before interviews with former ‘family’ members and journalists.

Check out the trailer here:

The six-part docuseries is titled Helter Skelter: An American Myth and the first episode is set to air on EPIX on June 14.

‘The legend of the Manson Family permeates our culture, our media, and our collective features. Why, after 50 years, does this ragtag group of hippies and their two-night murder spree still fascinate and perplex us?’ EPIX said in a statment.

For anyone who doesn’t know the story of the Manson Family: it was a cult, led by Charles Manson in California in the 1960s and 1970s. Mason managed to amass a following of around 50 people, who, together, were responsible for many murders, attacks and various other crimes.

However, the height of their notoriety came when three members of the group killed actress Sharon Tate and four others, in her own home, in 1969.

The documentary’s title, Helter Skelter, refers to a concept Manson preached to his followers about. He claimed an apocalyptic war arising from racial tensions between black and white people. It’s believed Manson and his cult carried out the killings in a bid to trigger the Helter Skelter race war.

Helter Skelter: An American Myth airs on EPIX on June 14.