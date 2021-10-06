Trainspotting Sequel Series Confirmed With Robert Carlyle Returning As Begbie

Universal Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing

YASS! Robert Caryle will return as Begbie in a Trainspotting sequel series.

The Scotsman first played Begbie in Danny Boyle’s 1996 original, later reprising the role in T2: Trainspotting. Whether he’s chucking a pint glass over a pub balcony or chasing Ewan McGregor’s Renton out of a bathroom club, his star, lunatic turn has always been a firm favourite among fans.

More than 25 years after his first appearance, he’ll take on the character once more in an adaptation of The Blade Artist, one of Irvine Welsh’s sequels to the source material.

Caryle will both star and executive produce the series, said to be a six-parter in which he’ll feature as a reformed Begbie, Deadline reports. Buccaneer Media, which produced Marcella, is developing the series. It’s unclear whether Boyle will also be involved.

The book follows Begbie as he seems to have found the perfect life. ‘A successful painter and sculptor, he lives quietly with his wife, Melanie, and their two young daughters, in an affluent beach town in California. Some say he’s a fake and a con man, while others see him as a genuine visionary,’ its synopsis reads.

However, ‘when he crosses the Atlantic to his native Scotland, for the funeral of a murdered son he barely knew, his old Edinburgh community expects him to take bloody revenge. But as he confronts his previous life, all those friends and enemies – and, most alarmingly, his former self – Francis seems to have other ideas.’

Carlyle described the ‘prospect of working with Irvine and bringing Francis Begbie to life once more’ as ‘an absolute gift’.

Welsh also said, ‘Begbie is Begbie and Robert is the long-term friend and collaborator who inspirationally brought the character to life with his incendiary portrayal. To say I’m excited at us reuniting creatively on this project is obviously something of an understatement.’

