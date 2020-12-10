True Blood Reboot In The Works At HBO Max HBO

The coffin has only just closed on the original True Blood series, but HBO is already eyeing up a new version of the vampire drama for its streaming service.

The series proved a huge hit when it launched on HBO in 2008, following the story of telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) as she encounters the mysterious Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a southern Louisiana gentleman and, coincidentally, a vampire.

Based on the Southern Vampire Mysteries novels by Charlaine Harris, the TV adaptation ran for seven seasons before coming to an end in 2014.

Though seven seasons is a good run for any show, HBO clearly feels it can squeeze more out of the story, especially considering True Blood ranked as the network’s most-watched series since The Sopranos at the time it aired.

TV Line reports that Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is attached to the new series as exec producer as well as co-writer of the pilot with Jami O’Brien, who most recently served as creator of AMC’s supernatural thriller NOS4A2.

The reboot looks to have some of the influence of the original as Alan Ball, who created True Blood in 2008 and who worked as showrunner for five of its seven seasons, is poised to return as an exec producer.

True Blood starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer and the late Nelsan Ellis, among others, though it’s unclear whether any of the original cast will make a return in the reboot.