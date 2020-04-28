True Crime Documentary Missing Or Murdered Returns Tonight Channel 5/Suffolk Police

True crime documentary series Missing or Murdered returns to Channel 5 tonight, April 28, focusing on the disappearance of Luke Durbin.

Advert

Luke was 19 when he went missing in the early hours of May 12, 2006, after a night out with friends in Ipswich, Suffolk. His family have campaigned tirelessly in the years since to bring him home, but he has never been found.

Now, for the first time since it happened, police have revealed dark details about the teenager’s disappearance, suggesting it could have been down to a few different reasons.

luke durbin missing or murdered Channel 5

The programme documents Luke’s actions on the day and night he was last seen, with police saying he conducted a drug deal in Woodbridge on Thursday, May 11, after finishing work at a greengrocers in Aldeburgh. He then met up with a group of friends.

Advert

The group drank in pubs and apparently took cocaine before going clubbing in Ipswich, detectives said. Luke was last seen on CCTV at 4am on May 12, heading towards the bus station after failing to get a taxi home; he had left his phone, keys and wallet at his friend’s house in case he lost them.

Retired Detective Chief Inspector John Brocklebank, who worked on the case, said he believed a Volvo caught on a nearby CCTV camera 10 minutes later was connected to a ‘drugs fraternity’ and possibly to the teenager’s disappearance.

luke durbin Suffolk Police

The documentary reveals Luke had drug-dealing connections in Brixton, south London, with his mum Nicki – who has campaigned to find her son since his disappearance 14 years ago – telling BBC Radio Suffolk she was initially ‘very apprehensive’ about the information being made public.

She said:

I did think long and hard before agreeing to do it, but we are so far down the line now we have nothing to lose. The main goal is to bring Luke home, whatever that means, and to have some answers as to what happened to him.

Evidence found during the police investigation suggests that Luke owed money over drugs, which could have been a motive, with former Detective Brocklebank saying: ‘Having a debt within a network we would now call county lines has consequences.’

murdered or missing luke durbin Channel 5

Advert

Two people were arrested in 2012 and released without charge after Luke’s name and date of birth were used in a fraudulent application for credit to people who live in Brixton, but ultimately police weren’t able to prove it had any link to his disappearance.

Regardless, Nicki said she hopes the documentary might ‘trigger something’ and encourage someone to come forward, adding: ‘We don’t know if Luke’s disappearance had anything to do with [drugs]. Until someone comes forward or we find Luke’s remains, we have nothing to go on. It’s devastating.’

Missing or Murdered: The Disappearance of Luke Durbin airs on Channel 5 tonight at 10.00pm (BST).