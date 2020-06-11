True Crime Drama The Salisbury Poisonings Tells Story Of Mysterious Novichok Spy Attack
An upcoming three-part crime drama will explore the shocking real-life story of a Russian double agent and his daughter who were poisoned in Salisbury.
The first episode of The Salisbury Poisonings will air on BBC One on June, 14, taking viewers back to March 2018, when the poisonings of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia rocked the picturesque cathedral city.
Both Sergei and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, sparking an international incident and affecting the lives of many in the local community.
Described as part spy thriller, part domestic drama, The Salisbury Poisonings will explore the impact this incident had on the people of Salisbury, and the terror that understandably ensued.
The story will follow the lives of various residents who found themselves caught up in the incident, including Director of Public Health of Wiltshire Council Tracy Daszkiewicz, who is portrayed by Sex Education’s Anne-Marie Duff.
Director Saul Dibb told Spire FM that the people of Salisbury shouldn’t pass judgement until they’ve seen the show for themselves:
I imagine there’s going to be a bit of a mixed bag response, some people are going to think it’s really good to tell this story and some people will be less certain about that.
But I would hope that the people will reserve judgement until they’ve seen it and try to see the story that we wanted to tell about these events.
There will reportedly be a strong focus on the heroism demonstrated by members of the local community during the crisis, highlighting their courage and resilience in the face of personal tragedy and trauma.
Describing the show as ‘not always an easy watch’, screenwriters Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn told Spire FM:
It deals with real trauma, experienced by real people, not very long ago… it is a story of people coming together in remarkable ways, finding strength in family and community. It’s a story that reflects the internal reality of an emergency public health response, with all of its critical decisions.
The pair said that it also reflects ‘a kind of heroism that we have all come to recognise recently. A heroism that is quiet – ordinary even – and that is wrapped up in a simple sense of civic duty that we had wrongly assumed was on the wane, but that really had only been lying dormant. An everyday kind of heroism that nonetheless changes the world’.
The Salisbury Poisonings looks set to be an absolute must-watch for those interested in how global incidents affect those living at the very centre of the story.
The first episode of The Salisbury Poisonings will begin on BBC One at 9pm, Sunday, June, 14, with the second and third episodes airing at the same time on Monday, June, 15 and Tuesday, June, 16.
