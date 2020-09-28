True Crime Series Looking At ‘Honour Killings’ Starts Tonight On ITV
ITV is bringing another thrilling true crime series to television screens with Honour starting tonight, September 28.
The new series, which stars Keeley Hawes, is based on the 2006 ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod. It’s believed Banaz was the victim of a so-called ‘honour killing’ after her family ordered her murder. ‘Honour killings’ are defined as ‘a murder committed by a male on a female relative considered to have brought dishonour to the family’.
The 20-year-old Iraqi-Kurdish woman from South London had left her abusive husband following their arranged marriage, and upon doing so began seeing someone of her own choosing.
Watch the trailer for the new series here:
Honour follows Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, played by Hawes, and her investigations into Banaz’s disappearance. After months of investigating and searching for Banaz, who is played by Buket Komur, Caroline and her team discovered her body buried in a suitcase in Birmingham.
In an interview with TV Times, Hawes discussed meeting the real-life Caroline Goode.
As per What’sOnTV, she said:
[Caroline] came to set very early on, and we had a cup of tea. It’s always odd meeting someone that you’re going to play, but in the case of Caroline, we had a bit of artistic licence – for one thing, I’m 5ft 10in and Caroline is very petite. One of the things I really wanted to know about was the emotion.
So I asked, ‘Was it as emotional [in real life]?’ She said yes, and it gave me liberty to explore that a little bit without making it feel like it was just for the purposes of the drama. That really was how she felt.
Honour consists of two hour-long episodes and will air on ITV tonight at 9pm.
