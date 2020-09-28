True Crime Series Looking At ‘Honour Killings’ Starts Tonight On ITV

[Caroline] came to set very early on, and we had a cup of tea. It’s always odd meeting someone that you’re going to play, but in the case of Caroline, we had a bit of artistic licence – for one thing, I’m 5ft 10in and Caroline is very petite. One of the things I really wanted to know about was the emotion.

So I asked, ‘Was it as emotional [in real life]?’ She said yes, and it gave me liberty to explore that a little bit without making it feel like it was just for the purposes of the drama. That really was how she felt.