Trump Documentary He’s Blocked For Four Years Is Finally Being Released Next Month

America may be in the midst of nationwide protests, civil unrest, crumbling race relations and a deadly pandemic, but things look set to get even worse for US President Donald Trump.

You’ve Been Trumped Too, a damning documentary about how Donald Trump quite literally destroyed people’s lives and nature so he could build a luxury golf course near Aberdeen, Scotland, is finally getting its global release next month – despite being made years ago.

After filmmaker Anthony Baxter produced the shocking truth, Trump’s people threatened action against any cinema from showing it or person from repeating its contents – including the BBC – which resulted in a lengthy four-year legal battle to silence those affected.

But now Journeyman Pictures is set to unveil the explosive reality of what Donald J. Trump was like prior to becoming president (like we didn’t already know), which could have an impact on his chances ahead of November’s US election – one he is at this very moment trying to delay.

The doc fouses on 96-year-old Molly Forbes, a widow living on her own, and the disturbing confrontation between her and Trump after construction workers rolled over a water pipe, cutting off the supply to people’s homes. After a campaign of intimidation, insults and ignorance – Trump once said Molly ‘reminded him of his own mother’ before going on to insult her son by claiming he ‘lived like a pig’ – said legal battle is over.

Despite subjecting himself to the gruelling process of capturing what was happening – which included Baxter’s arrest, then a release without charges and a police apology – Trump International continued to threaten to sue anyone who shows the film, as US distributors and TV stations pulled out in fear.

With Trump having moved on to humiliating the US on the global stage, Journeyman Pictures’ managing director Mark Stucke stepped up: ‘Given the times we are living in, this critically-acclaimed film is more powerful and relevant than ever, and Journeyman is proud to be bringing it to the world,’ ahead of a worldwide release on 18 August, 2020.

The director even wrote a piece in the Guardian about how Trump had tried to suppress him but ultimately failed to do so. There’s even interviews and chats with Trump himself, as well as his son Donald Jr., which will prove to be a fascinating insight into how their family operates – as if we needed any more horrifying accounts to paint a picture.

You’ve Been Trumped Too gets its worldwide home release on 18 August, and will be available on iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Journeyman VOD and Vimeo streaming platforms.

