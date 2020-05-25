Turkish Artist Hossein Diba Turns Simpsons Characters Into Real People And It’s Slightly Terrifying Hossein Diba

Your new sleep paralysis demons have arrived: get ready to meet The Simpsons, only this time they look like real people.

After years upon years of sitting wide-eyed on the couch watching countless episodes of Matt Groening’s classic cartoon, it’s hard to imagine Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie or other citizens of Springfield as anything other than their normal, yellow selves.

However, thanks to the efforts of Hossein Diba – a character artist over in Turkey, clearly hellbent on giving me nightmares with his intricate 3D models of fictional characters – you needn’t ponder much longer. Spoiler: Homer doesn’t look as loveable.

Take a quick glance at Hossein’s Instagram and you’ll see some genuinely astounding recreations. Since 2008, he’s been working on character designs, using his sculpting, texturing and shading prowess to produce stunningly realistic, computer-generated interpretations of iconic people.

However, it’s his latest project that’s caused quite a stir online, for all the best reasons. Do you remember the Treehouse of Horror segment, Homer3, in which he’s transported briefly to the real world and roams the city as a fully-realised 3D model? Terrifying, wasn’t it? This is so much worse.

Homer 3D Treehouse of Horror 20th Television

From the goofy oaf the world adores, Hossein’s version of Homer is pretty off-putting – smiling longingly as he stares at his trademark pink, sprinkled doughnut. One user commented: ‘Homer is rather funny and which arouses sympathy. There, it is the opposite effect that occurs, we all want to flee…’

The animation whiz’s first post of Homer racked up nearly 9,000 likes, with people praising it as the ‘best realistic Homer rendering I’ve ever seen… 10/10’. A further user added: ‘This is great, mission accomplished.’

Of course, Hossein didn’t stop there. Mr. Burns was up next, probably evoking the most visceral reaction of all – equipped with bony fingers and his signature, grinning overbite. In a caption, he wrote that he ‘tried to achieve a nice balance between realism and stylised’.

Naturally, as per the character’s catchphrase, a number of people have commented: ‘Excellent.’ Another follower wrote of Hossein’s talents: ‘And you’re certain you’re not a God?’

The artist has since designed ‘real life’ versions of Bart and Marge, both of which are just as brilliant and icky as the others. ‘Man… talent doesn’t even describe your work. Just simply magnificent,’ one user wrote.

Alternate versions of The Simpsons have long been a terrifying fixture of the internet, but these could be the most impressive yet. ‘Mmm, traumatic designs of childhood characters [cue gargling].’

You can check out the rest of Hossein’s brilliant work on his Instagram and YouTube pages.