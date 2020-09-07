TV Actors Are Now Kissing Mannequins To Avoid Coronavirus cristinafuentes128/TikTok

Production might be back up and running for a lot of shows, but you’ll notice that social distancing has left a lot of programmes looking, well, a bit odd.

And it goes without saying that there are a lot of different storylines that just aren’t possible to authentically cover, without actors getting within two metres of each other.

That particularly applies to soap operas, which often focus around relationships and intimate moments between characters.

So, in the current climate, producers have been forced to think outside the box, and find ways that such storylines can still be played authentically, without compromising on current health and safety guidelines.

To counter that, one soap has gone viral for using mannequins to stand in for intimate moments between characters. It’s genius!

One Twitter user shared a clip taken from an episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, where an actor is clearly replaced by a mannequin, when it comes to a kiss between two characters.

And, that’s not the only tactic producers have been using, as the soap’s executive producer Bradley Bell revealed there have even been instances where actor’s loved ones have stepped in for intimate moments.

Speaking to Fortune about a certain scene between Katrina Bowden and Darin Brooks, Bell admitted Bowden’s husband, musician Ben Jorgensen, stood in for Brooks during a scene that required physical contact.

‘It really called for a big embrace and a kiss,’ he told the publication. ‘So, once she was freed, we stopped tape, Katrina’s husband came in and they finished the scene. We see the back of his head, and I think it’s very convincing it’s really Darin.’

But, unsurprisingly, fans have been losing it over the use of mannequins in soap operas, and some people have even come up with their own solutions.

One eagle-eyed viewer pointed out it was the ‘same energy’ as when a very unconvincing mannequin was spotted in the audience of an episode of Glee.

Another Twitter user quite rightly said that, as a soap opera, they kind of have a right to get away with being a bit cheeky, but they added, ‘if I see something like this in Batman I’m demanding my money back.’ I think we can all agree that’s pretty fair, to be honest.

At the end of the day, safety is paramount for all those involved, so if they can still keep the cameras rolling while adhering to social distancing, fair play to them.