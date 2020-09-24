unilad
TV Channel That Only Plays Christmas Movies Launches Today

by : Emily Brown on : 24 Sep 2020 09:09
Okay, so we might only be two days into autumn, but the nights are getting longer and the air is getting chillier, so we might as well have some Christmas movies to go with it!

Starting today, September 24, you’ll be able to fill your home with the sight of snow, the sound of Jingle Bells and all things red and green thanks to Sony Movies Christmas, a TV channel that will air festive films 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The channel will be live until January, meaning you can keep the festive feeling going strong and make sure to end 2020 with some much-needed joy.

The line-up includes Christmas classics and new releases, as well as some ‘indulgent treats to get you in the holiday mood from September to January’.

A release from the channel says:

Santa and his elves aren’t the only people working its stockings off to ensure there’s enough Christmas content to keep you in a seasonal mood right until the big day and beyond.

Because really, when isn’t a good time to give yourself a little festive cheer?

Christmas treeChristmas treePixabay

Film fans can look forwards to seeing Buddy the Elf cause chaos in New York City and the Grinch wreak havoc on Whoville, though there also promises to be a few exclusive, cringey-yet-feel-good holiday films in store to warm your heart, such as Christmas Cruise, Marrying Father Christmas and A Christmas Eve Miracle. 

ElfElfNew Line Cinema

Who cares if there’s still three months to go until the big day? You can never have too much Christmas joy, so grab a hot chocolate, put on your favourite festive pyjamas and curl up on the sofa.

Sony Movies Christmas will be available all day, everyday from September 24. You can find the channel on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 or Freesat 303.

Emily Brown

