TV Company Advertises ‘Dream Job’ That’s Perfect For True Crime Fans

Let’s face it, the majority of us have got a lot more time on our hands at the moment, and there’s good a chance that most of us will have indulged in a true crime series or two.

In fact, there’s bound to be a few true crime lovers out there who have sufficiently exhausted Netflix’s entire back catalogue, and I say fair play to them.

But, if you fall into either of those categories you might want to think about taking a break from watching them for pleasure, and think about viewing for cash.

Yup, you can actually be paid a fairly healthy $1,000 for simply sitting down and indulging in some true crime.

There’s no catch, except you have to watch 24 hours’ worth of true crime in a row. Hey, that’s not too dissimilar from how I spent my weekend anyway.

MagellanTV, a streamer that exclusively shows documentaries, is offering the cash for one lucky true crime fanatic, and the winner will also receive a year of free membership and three three-month long memberships for mates or family members of their choice.

The winner of the unusual competition will be expected to watch a full 24 hours of content in a 48-hour period, while they document their viewing journey on social media. Yep, sounds like a fairly standard weekend to me.

Magellan has already put together the viewing list, which will include 16 different shows about infamous criminals, including Manson’s Missing Victims and Manson 40 Years Later, both detailing the crimes of serial killer Charles Manson.

But, it’s not just killers who will get a look in, as the line up also includes shows such as Undercover Asia, which looks at the secret organ market, slavery and other dark topics.

The lucky viewer will see a range of shorter episodes like 44-minute long Tortured to Death: Murdering the Nanny, interspersed with longer films and series, such as 288-minute long Behind Bars.

If you think you could safely make your way through the 24 hours without enduring some kind of breakdown somewhere along the journey, then you can apply to be the chosen one on the MagellanTV website.

Sadly, you have to be US-based to be considered for the job, and you’ll have to write a short essay explaining why you’re the right candidate.

On top of that, you’ll have to answer a few questions about yourself and, although it’s not a requirement, uploading a video submission could earn you some bonus points.

You, of course, need to include your social media handles, so they can see whether you tweets and statuses are worth the 24-hour commentary.

And, last but not least, you have to be 18 years old or have reached the age of majority under the laws of the state where you reside.

Applications close at 5pm on May 4, so what are you waiting for?