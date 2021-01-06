TV Network Defends Children's Show About Man With Giant Uncontrollable Penis DR

A new children’s TV show has been launched in Denmark, and its rather startling premise has caused quite a stir.

Entitled John Dillermand, the show, which is reportedly aimed at four to eight-year-olds, follows the adventures of a man in possession the ‘world’s longest willy’. The word ‘dillermand’ is apparently a Danish slang term for penis.

As well as encountering various challenges (this thing literally does resemble a garden hose pipe), John is able to put his appendage to good use, allowing him to carry out rescue operations and hoist flags. One episode even sees him use it to mischievously pinch ice cream.

You can check out the bizarre intro for yourself below:

The show is broadcast by DR, Denmark’s equivalent of the BBC, which has explained the reasoning behind the show in a Facebook post:

We think it’s important to be able to tell stories about bodies. In the series, we recognise (young children’s) growing curiosity about their bodies and genitals, as well as embarrassment and pleasure in the body.

The first of Dillermand’s 13 episodes has already been viewed 140,000 times after it was first broadcast on January 2.

Education expert Sophie Munster told AFP:

It’s a very Danish show. We have a tradition to push the limits and use humour and we think it’s totally normal.

However, not everyone has warmed to the character of John, who at point in the show can be seen flying around with a bunch of balloons tied to his penis.

Many have expressed concerns over whether the premise is suitable for such young children, with some experts noting that the idea of a man who is unable to control his genitals is really anything but funny.

Danish author Anne Lise Marstrand-Jørgensen has remarked upon the more serious connotations of this idea, writing:

Is this really the message we want to send to children while we are in the middle of a huge #MeToo wave?

Blasting the show on her Facebook page, Marstrand-Jørgensen spoke of being tired of the ‘world dominance of the pee men’, and stated that – after giving the show a watch – she realised that it was even worse than she had imagined it would be.

She added:

It’s a foolish series about the child man and his genital organs living his own life and can never quite be held accountable. Because it was the dillman’s fault.

This isn’t the first time that DR’s broadcasting choices have sparked debate. Just last year, Ultra Smider Tøjet (Ultra Strips Down) sparked outrage for presenting kids between the ages of 11 and 13 with a panel of naked adults.