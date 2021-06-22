unilad
TV Show Celebrated For Discussing Gender Identity With Children

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Jun 2021 15:53
TV Show Celebrated For Discussing Gender Identity With Primary School ChildrenABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act has made an appearance on ABC children’s show Little Kids, Big Talk, answering questions about gender identity.

Courtney, who goes by the name Shane Jenek when not in drag, opened up to the young viewers about being treated differently depending on whether they are presenting as Courtney or Shane.

The 39-year-old was happy to answer any questions the curious youngsters had about gender identity, remarking that, although the world ‘looks the same’ to them no matter how they look, people’s reactions will often differ depending on how they’re dressed.

When asked whether they prefer being ‘called a boy or girl’, Courtney, who identifies as gender fluid, explained:

I don’t really mind. I find that as long as people are being kind and polite, then that is what is important.

And I always find that whatever someone tells you that they want to be called, it’s always best to listen to them and call them the name that they want to be called.

Courtney also got candid about their experiences growing up in Brisbane, Australia, a time when they realised they ‘always enjoyed more of the things that the girls liked’ while at school.

Courtney added: ‘Sometimes people said that boys shouldn’t like girls things and that boys should like sport and football and I preferred dancing and singing and colourful, fun things.’

Speaking with a young boy with a love of ballet, Courtney spoke optimistically about how a changing world will ultimately help people understand that ‘everybody, regardless of your body parts, should be able to do whatever they want to do.’

Although some social media users have expressed opposition to having a Drag Queen on a children’s show, many people have praised Courtney for speaking so accessibly about such a complicated topic.

One of Courtney’s Instagram followers commented:

Aw, this is precious! Some adults have such a hard time understanding that kids will not be thrown into a tizzy of confusion around gender/sex/race/ability issues.

They just love assuming children will share their prejudices when they’re really showing the world they’re less open-minded than a seven year old.

Another wrote:

Aww this is so sweet. Shows just how free our minds are before the world tries to impose its views on us.

Sadly, all too often, trans and non-binary people come up against discrimination and misunderstandings, with people forming opinions without first hearing their stories.

Engaging in conversations like this one will no doubt help young people become more open minded and empathetic towards others.

This episode of Little Kids, Big Talk, first aired on ABC in Australia on Monday, June 21.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.

