TV Show Cops Has Been Cancelled After 31 Years On Air
After being criticised for glorifying police violence, the TV show Cops has been cancelled after 31 years on air.
Paramount Network initially removed the show from its schedule following the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, but has since announced it is dropping it completely.
The show ran for a whopping 32 seasons and was the first programme of its kind to show police officers working in the field.
A spokesperson for the network told the Hollywood Reporter, ‘Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return.’
Initially airing on Fox in 1989, Cops was cancelled by the network in 2013 but was picked up by Spike TV – now Paramount Network. The show’s 33rd season was due to air on Monday.
Arisha Hatch, vice president of the Color Of Change movement, is now calling for similar shows to be cancelled as well.
In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, she said:
For more than 30 years, Cops has miseducated the public and normalised injustice. Crime television encourages the public to accept the norms of over-policing and excessive force and reject reform, while supporting the exact behaviour that destroys the lives of black people.
Cops led the way, pushing troubling implications for generations of viewers. Now it’s time for other networks to cancel similarly harmful shows. We call on A&E to cancel Live PD next. In a moment when everyone wants to proclaim that Black Lives Matter, we must hold these companies accountable to put actions to words with a complete industry overhaul.
The Color of Change movement helped lead the way in cancelling Cops from Fox in 2013 before it was picked up by Spike TV.
Despite only just been cancelled again, Cops has been controversial for a long time.
A 1994 study found viewers were more likely to associate people of colour with violent crime than white people, reported EW. Two separate studies in 2004 then concluded that the show was ‘racially skewed’ and could be used to justify racial profiling.
Following the news, people have applauded the decision of Cops being cancelled.
One person tweeted:
“COPS” canceled. Makes sense. Why would you need a dedicated TV show just to watch the cops beat people up when you can see the same thing on the nightly news.
Someone else said:
Good riddance. @AETV should also do the right thing and [email protected] It is exploitative of those unwillingly filmed and broadcast, and it contributes to the glorification of overly aggressive and violent police tactics. Needs to end.
Sources have told EW that it’s ‘very unlikely’ Live PD will air this weekend as scheduled.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Cops, Fox, Now, Paramount Network, police brutality
CreditsThe Hollywood Reporter and 1 other
The Hollywood Reporter
Entertainment Weekly