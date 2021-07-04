TV Writer Reveals Who Gossip Girl Was Originally Meant To Be

Warner Bros.

Joshua Safran, the writer behind Gossip Girl, has revealed that he never meant Dan Humphrey to be the titular character.

Gossip Girl entertained millions between 2007 and 2012 as fans tried to guess who the infamous, anonymous blogger was.

Joshua Safran, who is now the showrunner for the HBO Max reboot of the programme, revealed the original series went in a direction that not even he expected.

Safran told The Daily Beast he felt ‘there would have been holes in anybody being Gossip Girl’, but noted that he hadn’t intended Dan, played by Penn Badgley, to be behind the gossip column despite understanding the reasoning.

Safran went on to say:

Yes, I agree there are things that don’t line up, but it had to be Dan. I wanted it to be Nate, and it actually makes much more sense when it’s Nate – even when it doesn’t make sense. I mean, it would have been great to never reveal it.

In fact, Safran believed Nate, played by Chace Crawford, was Gossip Girl for a considerable time, saying, ‘I think we all came to the conclusion that it might be Nate by the end of season four, and then we spent season five teeing it up.’ The showrunner discussed how there ‘are many clues to it being Nate’ but ‘in noir fashion, it’s great that we dropped a red herring. But it wasn’t as organic as Dan.’

The writer and showrunner concluded:

With Dan, it makes sense because he wanted to find a way in; but with Nate, it was because he’d never sent anything into Gossip Girl, and if it had been Nate, it was based on this idea that he’d felt so guilty for sleeping with [Serna Celia van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively] that he had to create an alter ego to bring us all to it.

For those who are keen to see what direction Safran would have taken with more control, the Gossip Girl reboot premieres July 8 on HBO Max.