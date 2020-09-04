Twilight Star Peter Facinelli Says He Would Reprise Role 'In A Heartbeat' Summit Entertainment

Actor turned producer Peter Facinelli has said he would reprise his role in the Twilight franchise ‘in a heartbeat’.

Facinelli played Carlisle Cullen in The Twilight Saga from 2008 to 2012, portraying the founding member of the Cullen family and the adoptive father of Edward, Emmett, Alice, Rosalie and Jasper in each of the five romantic fantasy films.

Although it’s been almost a decade since he played the vampiric – yet surprisingly merciful – Cullen, Facinelli has revealed his love for the role in a new interview.



‘[I would return] in a heartbeat,’ the actor told People. ‘I love that character. [He’s] so much fun to play and that world is so fun.’

However, Facinelli did recognise that getting back into character might not be as easy as simply putting the costumes back on and learning the lines. ‘Vampires aren’t supposed to age,’ he explained.

As such, he admitted that he would have some qualms if filmmakers ever asked him and his fellow castmates to reprise their roles, adding: ‘It’s been like 10 years and everybody’s gotten older.’



For the moment, while it looks like his return to Twilight might not be happening anytime soon, Facinelli is focusing on his other ventures – including the recently released film, The Vanished, which he not only starred in, but wrote and directed it too.

And while he noted that taking on so much hadn’t been easy, he did give himself a bit of extra work to make it that bit more personal: he added a small Twilight Easter egg into the film, something he’s excited for fans to find.

‘I totally forgot about it,’ he revealed. ‘And then I was on my message board on Instagram and somebody actually found it and I was like, “Oh my god, I totally forgot that I put that in there”.’



If you fancy checking out that Easter egg – and why wouldn’t you? – you can watch The Vanished now on Amazon Prime.

