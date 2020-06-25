Twister Reboot In Development From Top Gun: Maverick Director Universal Pictures

A Twister reboot is in development with Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, rumoured to direct.

The 1996 BAFTA award-winning film starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as storm chasers and a couple on the brink of divorce, as they hunt down cyclones to test their new technology.

So far, little is known about the reboot, other than it’s being developed by Universal who are currently in negotiations with Kosinski to direct it.

Twister Universal Pictures

Frank Marshall is set to produce the film, and is currently meeting with writers to start the script-writing process, Variety reports.

The original blockbuster made an impressive $494 million worldwide, and was applauded for its groundbreaking visual affects – for which the movie won its BAFTA.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Twister reboot.

One person said:

It’s interesting to see a TWISTER sequel/reboot/etc. set up at Universal (the 1996 hit was at WB) and SCREAM 5 apparently heading to Paramount. As nostalgic IP becomes ever more important, I expect we’ll see studios mining not just their own hits but other studios’ hits as well.

Someone else said:

Twister has been my favorite movie since I was 3 years old if they are going to do a reboot so be it but I swear if they screw it up I am going to be done with their asses Disney has already been letting me down on its future movies last thing I need is universal letting me down [sic]

Hollywood reboots have had quite the mixed response so far, with many arguing the remakes don’t do the originals any justice.

Disney got the ball rolling in recent years and, while the likes of of Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King performed at the box office, the live-action remakes of Dumbo and Aladdin didn’t fare so well.

Will Smith starred at the famous Genie in the Aladdin reboot, following the footsteps of the late Robin Williams. Smith’s films haven’t received over 70% on Rotten Tomatoes in two decades, something which was proven with the remake only receiving 57% on the reviewing platform. The original 1992 movie received 95%.

Aladdin Becomes Third Biggest Movie Of 2019 With $105 Million Opening Weekend Disney

With this in mind, you can understand people’s reservations when a reboot is announced as, sometimes, a classic simply can’t be remade.

It’s a brave decision from those at Universal, so I’ll be interested to see how it pans out.