Two-Hour Documentary On Real-Life Conjuring House Left Crew ‘Extremely Ill’

For me, there are few moments in horror cinema more spooky than that bit in The Conjuring where Bathsheba the witch is lurking on top of a wardrobe like the most nightmarish of spiders.

At the risk of sounding like a complete wuss, The Conjuring is pee-your-pants level of creepy; capable of leaving you uneasy in your own home and jumping at the slightest creak of a floorboard.

What makes it a particularly disquieting viewing experience is its grounding in supposedly ‘real’ events, drawing from eerie happenings reported by famed paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Remind yourself of the 2013 frightfest for yourself below:

Modern day investigators have now returned to the notorious house for Ghost Adventures: Curse of the Harrisville Farmhouse, a chilling documentary that will make for perfect viewing this Halloween.

Getting a glimpse of the Harrisville Farmhouse on the telly will no doubt offer a little thrill of terror on a blustery autumn evening. However, the actual experience of spending time inside those supposedly cursed walls is far, far different.

Speaking with the Las Vegas Review Journal, Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans has admitted to having felt ‘extremely sick’ during his time at the house, revealing:

I was extremely ill, very sick, for about three weeks after that, I wasn’t myself, albeit I was on a long trip. There were things going on with me that just seemed out of the norm. It really, I believe, made me sick. I had anxiety and panic levels that were just so unusual. Just that feeling of sickness. I didn’t look like myself. I didn’t feel like myself. I didn’t wanna be around anybody.

Zak added:

I never felt possessed, but I felt like something was drawing the life out of me.

And Zak wasn’t the only one to feel a sickness upon entering the house. Aaron Goodwin – who works on Ghost Adventures alongside Zak – complained of chest pains while in the property, and also experienced the feeling of being ‘overcome’ by something.

Speaking with the Las Vegas Review Journal, Aaron said:

I had to sit down, dude. It was either run or sit, because I was going down, It was just weird energy. Not normal. Not like we’ve felt before.

And the gruelling experience of shooting the documentary appears to have taken its toll on the ghost experts. Taking to Twitter, Zak wrote:

This historic investigation left an eternal mark on us we will never ever forget.

Happy Halloween, and make sure to tune in for this one…

Curse of the Harrisville Farmhouse will – of course – premiere on October 31.

