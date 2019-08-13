Two Hour Documentary On The Haunted House From The Conjuring Finds ‘Incredible Occurrences’

‎New Line Cinema

A two-hour documentary about the house which inspired The Conjuring has found ‘incredible occurrences’ taking place.

If there’s one thing scarier than a horror film, it’s a horror film which is based on a true story. However, this documentary, a special episode of Ghost Adventures, will strip away all the fiction and leave only the chilling facts surrounding the Rhode Island farm house

The 2013 horror film, created by James Wan, is based on the true story of the Perron family, who lived in the Harrisville home in the 1970s, as well as famous paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Halloween is going to be extra spooky! The #GhostAdventures crew will investigate the house that inspired #TheConjuring films. You’re not going to want to miss this. #GAComicCon #SDCC pic.twitter.com/ZC70lh0Klm — Ghost Adventures (@GhostAdventures) July 21, 2019

The Perrons claim to have experienced small occurrences when living in the house, like items going missing, strange noises and small piles of dirt in the centre of a newly-cleaned kitchen floor, as well as much more horrific activity, like ghosts appearing in the house.

One of the family members, Carolyn Perron, apparently did some research into the history of the house, learning another family had lived in the house for eight generations and that many of them died under mysterious circumstances.

Several of the children reportedly drowned in a nearby creek, one was murdered, and others hanged themselves in the attic. The family had the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine come to the secluded farmhouse to investigate.

The family stand by their claims and one of the daughters of the Perron family features in the upcoming documentary, which is still in the process of being made.

Zak Bagans, one of the investigators on Ghost Adventures, spoke about the project on Twitter and revealed the team has uncovered new details surrounding the scary house.

Halfway thru [sic] this iconic investigation most people have heard about from The Conjuring. Many new details uncovered, INCREDIBLE occurences have been documented and the best part has been working alongside actual persons involved from that 1973 case… #GhostAdventures

Jay Wasley, a fellow Ghost Adventures cast mate, spoke about the Rhode Island house to Cheat Sheet, saying:

It’s scary but it’s also so iconic. It’s kind of an honor to be able to have this opportunity.

Unfortunately fans will have to be patient when it comes to learning exactly what these incredible occurrences are as the documentary isn’t going to be aired until Halloween in the US.

The show airs on REALLY in the UK, but with season 16 only landing this side of the pond in March there may be a bit of a wait.

