Two New Star Wars Shows, Rangers Of The New Republic And Ahsoka, Coming To Disney+

Star Wars Disney+

Two brand new Star Wars shows, Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, will be coming to Disney+.

Ahsoka is a new original series, starring Rosario Dawson, which will be set within the very same timeline as the Disney+ smash hit series, The Mandalorian. For this upcoming series, Dawson will be reprising the role of former Padawan, Ahsoka Tano.

Advert 10

Rangers of the New Republic will also take place within this same timeline. Plot details have yet to be given, however it’s understood The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will be working on these spinoff series.

The two spinoff shows will crossover with future seasons of The Mandalorian, culminating in what is said to be a ‘climactic story event’.

Back in February of this year, Bob Iger made the following remarks, as per Forbes:

Advert 10

The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian season 2 coming in October, and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.

Disney unveiled these plans as part of a series of announcements for Disney Investor Day, which began at approximately 4:30 p.m. EST.

The mini D23 is expected to last for around four hours in total. The focus is on direct-to-consumer streaming services, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus

Advert 10

It’s unclear who will be starring in Rangers of the New Republic. A standalone spinoff featuring Cara Dune (Gina Carano) has been rumoured, however this hasn’t been confirmed.

These spinoffs are amongst several new Star Wars set to air on Disney+, alongside Star Wars: Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Lando and The Acolyte, as well as animated Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch, and anime anthology Star Wars: Visions.

The Mandalorian debuted in October 2019 to critical acclaim, with the show having been instrumental in bringing Disney+ up to 74 million subscribers.

Advert 10

Although exact dates have yet to be given, Disney has hinted that ‘the next chapter’ of the story will arrive around Christmas 2021.