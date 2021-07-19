Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps Is Returning After 10-Year Break

BBC

Susan Nickson, the creator of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, has confirmed the hit comedy show will be making a return.

The show, which starred the likes of Sheridan Smith, Kathryn Drysdale and Natalie Casey, ended in 2011, but appears set for a reboot in the not-so-distant future.

Advert 10

Nickson created the show, which follows the lives of a group of twenty-somethings and their day to day problems, when she was just 18 years old.

BBC

It originally aired on BBC Three and ran for an impressive nine seasons over the course of 10 years.

Announcing the news of the show’s ending in 2011, Cheryl Taylor, commissioner of comedy for the BBC, said at the time:

Advert 10

Two Pints has played a hugely successful and colourful part in BBC Comedy for over 10 years. BBC Three is all about giving new writers a chance to break into TV – it’s now time to give that chance to others.

However, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps fans’ hope of a return may not have been in vain as Nickson has said she’s currently in talks with the BBC, and that original actors Will Mellor and Ralf Little are on board.

BBC

Speaking on the Drama School Dropout podcast, she said, ‘We are talking to the BBC. They are a corporation and in a corporation there are many cogs and those cogs move extremely slowly.’

Advert 10

However, it currently remains unclear when we can expect the show to hit our screens again.

Nickson continued:

So basically what you’ve got, it’s me, Will, Ralf and all three of us are just going ‘Yeah, we’re here, we’ll do it’, and the BBC are going, ‘Ah brilliant, yeah let’s do it’, and I’m sort of sat here going ‘OK, when?’, and they go ‘Well, we don’t know’.

‘What we’ve got is a corporation that has no idea,’ she added, MailOnline reports.

Advert 10

@nicksons/Twitter

Mellor and Little teased the show’s return back in April while on Loose Women. During the interview, Mellor told the show’s panel he and Little were up for doing something to mark Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps’ 20th anniversary.

He said, ‘We said we have to so something, so Susan Nickson, the writer, wrote a couple of pages of script and sent it to us.’