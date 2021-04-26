Tyler Perry Receives Honorary Oscar For Humanitarian Work

PA Images

Tyler Perry has been awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Oscars.

The actor, producer and philanthropist received an honorary Academy Award for his humanitarian work at this year’s ceremony, recognising his crucial work during the COVID-19 pandemic in creating safe spaces for employees.

The prize honours any ‘individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry’.

During his speech, Perry spoke about his upbringing and how his mother taught him to ‘refuse hate’ no matter what. ‘I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or white or LGBTQ+. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian,’ he said.

Perry added, ‘My mother taught me to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgement. It is my hope that all of us will teach our kids to refuse hate.’

David Rubin, president of the Academy, earlier said, ‘There has been such widespread generosity in our industry that limiting the Hersholt Humanitarian Award to one recipient, this year in particular, was impossible.’

Reacting to the award, April Ryan wrote, ‘My friend @TylerPerry is always is so poignant and intentional with his speeches. He is a man of faith who has overcome so much and he uses his speeches to inspire and encourage us all. Congrats on your Humanitarian Award Tyler!’

Another tweeted, ‘Tyler Perry is not only an accomplished actor and businessman, but also seems to be a good person who is generous and kind.’

