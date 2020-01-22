Tyler Perry’s Netflix Debut Roasted For Huge Mistakes

A Fall From Grace is like most other made-for-tv-movies, it’s simple, and outrageous. Knowing about the five day production schedule explains the sterile filmmaking approach. Perry isn’t interested in making a scene do anything beyond it’s most basic function. […]

When asked about actors getting time to prepare and get to know each other, Perry said he didn’t want that. It became very clear talking with Perry who is writer, director, producer and co-star in the film, that he makes movies like an assembly line, no room for nuance.