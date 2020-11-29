UK Government Calls On Netflix To Add 'Fiction' Disclaimer To The Crown Netflix

The UK’s culture secretary Oliver Dowden has asked for Netflix to add a ‘Fiction’ disclaimer to its popular series The Crown.

Based on the British Royal family, the series saw its fourth season drop on Netflix earlier this month, which has thrown the Royal’s history back into the limelight once again.

Advert 10

Season four sees the introduction of Lady Diana Spencer – later, the Princess of Wales – and Camilla Parker-Bowles, and their love triangle with Prince Charles is one of the recurring themes.

PA Images

While many will be under the impression that much of The Crown is based on true events, Dowden has stated that many viewers are mistaking fiction for fact.

Expressing his concerns to The Mail on Sunday, Dowden said:

Advert 10

It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that. Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.

Dowden plans on writing to Netflix to request the fictional disclaimer be added to the series, which already shows warnings on scenes where Diana’s battle with bulimia is seen.

Netflix

Apparently the Royal Family has found the most recent season of the show particularly difficult to watch. As per The Independent, ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobi said, ‘I think as the show progresses into the more present-day House of Windsor, it becomes harder and harder for members of the Royal Family to even stomach the idea of watching it.’

Advert 10

According to the publication, there were only meant to be five seasons of the hit show but showrunner Peter Morgan decided to add a sixth season, and it will run up until the tragic death of Diana in 1997.

Scobi added that those behind The Crown apparently reached out to Buckingham Palace to fact-check, but it declined to comment.

PA Images

Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has also aired concerns about the factual correctness of The Crown.

Advert 10

As per Deadline, he told ITV, ‘Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t. It is very hard, there is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn’t there? You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact.’

As of today, November 29, Netflix has declined to comment on the matter.

Season 4 of The Crown is available to watch on Netflix now.