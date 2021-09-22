Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law

Alamy

Uma Thurman has branded Texas’s controversial abortion law a ‘human rights crisis’ while opening up about her own experience.

Senate Bill 8, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and also allows private citizens to sue abortion clinics if they suspect them of performing one after this time, in addition to those who helped – this could be driving them there or helping with the costs. It’s considered the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

The Pulp Fiction star is one among thousands across the world who’ve slammed the legislation. However, Thurman has also discussed her own abortion as a teenager.

Alamy

In a new op-ed for The Washington Post, she described her abortion as her ‘darkest secret’ but wrote she wanted to share it ‘in the hope of drawing the flames of controversy away from the vulnerable women on whom this law will have an immediate effect’.

'I started my acting career at 15, working in an environment where I was often the only kid in the room. In my late teens, I was accidentally impregnated by a much older man. I was living out of a suitcase in Europe, far from my family, and about to start a job. I struggled to figure out what to do. I wanted to keep the baby, but how?' she wrote.

‘We decided as a family that I couldn’t go through with the pregnancy, and agreed that termination was the right choice. My heart was broken nonetheless.’

PA Images

‘The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced. Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be,’ she added.

She then condemned the Texas law and the Supreme Court for allowing it to take effect ‘without argument… which, due in no small part to its lack of ideological diversity, is a staging ground for a human rights crisis for American women’.

Alamy

‘This law is yet another discriminatory tool against those who are economically disadvantaged, and often, indeed, against their partners. Women and children of wealthy families retain all the choices in the world, and face little risk,’ Thurman continued.

‘I am grief-stricken, as well, that the law pits citizen against citizen, creating new vigilantes who will prey on these disadvantaged women, denying them the choice not to have children they are not equipped to care for, or extinguishing their hopes for the future family they might choose.’