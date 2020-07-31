Umbrella Academy Season 2 Is Streaming On Netflix Today Netflix

We’ve had teasers, trailers and even the whole opening scene, but the wait is finally over for fans of The Umbrella Academy, because the highly-anticipated second season is available to stream on Netflix today, July 31.

The first season of the supernatural show received a warm welcome when it arrived in February 2019, and while fans no doubt enjoyed tearing through the episodes in a matter of days, what followed was more than a year of impatience for the second instalment.

Thankfully, though, the countdown has finally reached its end, culminating in a whole host of action-packed new episodes.

Netflix was kind enough to give fans a sneak peak at the first episode by releasing the opening scene earlier this week, which wasted no time in delving into the drama as the Hargreeves were seen facing a war-torn neighbourhood.

The official Netflix synopsis for the new season explains that Five’s warnings to his family proved correct, as the time jump ended up scattering the siblings across time in Dallas, Texas, with their timelines spanning a three-year period starting in 1960.

Only time – aka bingeing – will tell if the family manage to make their way back to each other and return to the present timeline, but there’s no doubt their efforts will be dramatic and endlessly entertaining.

Thankfully the release of the new season was able to go ahead despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and after so many of us spent lockdown working our way through Netflix’s back catalogue, it will be great to see some new adventures unfold.

The Umbrella Academy is available to stream on Netflix now.