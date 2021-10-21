Uncharted Starring Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Just Got Explosive First Trailer

Sony

The first trailer for the upcoming Uncharted movie is here.

Based on the best-selling video game series, Uncharted stars Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in an action-packed adventure as the pair go in search of ‘the greatest treasure never found’.

More than fourteen years after the series was first released, Uncharted sees Nathan Drake (Holland) and Sully (Wahlberg) team up on an epic quest, with Antonio Banderas also making an appearance in the film’s explosive trailer.

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer who told PlayStation that both ‘hardcore fans of the game’ as well as ‘those who are not yet familiar with the franchise’ will be ‘equally entertained by this incredibly fun and action-packed film’.

Uncharted will arrive in cinemas on February 18, 2022.