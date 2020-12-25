DEC 25 CAM - UNILAD's 25 Best Christmas Movies Of All Time 20th Century Studios

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals. Let’s count down the best 25 festive movies of all time.

It’s Christmas Day! Somewhere across bingeing on your newfound mountain of selection boxes and tubs of chocolate, munching on Christmas dinner and, just maybe, playing on your new PS5, tiredness will hit. Your body needs to recuperate from the excitement and once-a-year excess.

Time to dig out the Christmas movies then. Of course, there’ll always be a debate over which one to watch. But if you’re struggling to nail down a choice, we’ve saved you some time and drawn up a list of naughty and nice movies for the whole family to enjoy… well, mostly.

After browsing cinema’s bountiful roster of holiday movies, we’ve picked out the best 25 for your pleasure. From all of us at UNILAD, have a great day, and happy viewing!

25. The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause Disney

Everyone has their definitive on-screen Father Christmas. For me, it’ll always be Tim Allen’s cynical, bemused, enlarging corporate suit, bestowed with the honour of the sleigh after accidentally killing Santa Claus.

Some of the visual effects are choppy, at best. The reindeer farting is worthy of a sigh. Then again, basically watching a Santa origin story provides enough glee without whizzing around the sky. This is a film that wants kids to believe in the legend, something in short supply these days. Keep an ear out for a clatter.

24. Eyes Wide Shut

Eyes Wide SHut Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick was a master. The Shining is one of the great horrors, Barry Lyndon is the crème de la crème of period pieces, 2001: A Space Odyssey is the superlative sci-fi. So, when he wanted to set a psychological drama mining the corruption of sexual desire and men’s toxic jealousy during the holidays, you best believe he made one of the best Christmas films.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman play a married couple; ostensibly happy, but erotically estranged. Upon hearing his wife had earlier contemplated having an affair, Cruise descends on a harrowing journey through the night, lit by the twinkling of lights and bristling of tinsel. Just another Fairytale of New York.

23. Jingle All the Way

Jingle All the Way Sinbad 20th Century Studios

It’s a bleak showcase of consumerist Turbo Time at Christmas. It not only boots the Santa legend to the curb, but revolves around parents becoming agents of desperation when there’s a must-have toy, be it an action figure or say, a PS5.

However, it also has Arnold Schwarzenegger punching a reindeer in the face, getting hilariously irate about a divorcee eating his cookies and chasing a bouncy ball around a shopping mall. It’s not exactly filled with Christmas spirit, but despite its nasty undercurrent, Jingle All the Way is a stupid treat with its finger on the capitalist pulse.

22. Meet Me in St. Louis

Meet Me in St. Louis Warner Bros.

Meet Me in St. Louis isn’t your traditional Christmas movie. I mean, it’s only set during Christmas for one portion of the movie, albeit a significant one. So, how has it landed on this list? It has probably the most exquisite festive sequence to come out of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Esther’s (Judy Garland) rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas is absolutely unforgettable, matched only by Frank Sinatra. This year, it hits even harder: ‘Someday soon we all will be together, if the fates allow. Until then, we have to muddle through somehow.’

21. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Warner Bros.

Every year, people strive for a ‘fun old-fashioned family Christmas’. Alas, no amount of planning can account for the disaster(s) bound to unfold, big and small, as relatives trickle in, food overcooks, presents break or fail to arrive. You can’t have a good Christmas without cracking a few eggs.

John Hughes’ script has a trove of quotes for the season – as Ellen Griswold says: ‘I don’t know what to say, but it’s Christmas, and we’re all in misery.’ However, despite Clark’s incredible barrage of expletives, the Griswolds always find a way to make the best of the worst. Their ordeal is a hoot to revisit.

20. Last Holiday

Last Holiday Paramount Pictures

Queen Latifah’s department store cookware whiz bumps her head and finds out her life has an immediate expiry date. With big bucket list energy, she cashes in all her bonds for a dream vacation in the Czech Republic, aka her Last Holiday.

It’s an immensely charming slice of fluff, with game chemistry from the actress and her smouldering crush, played by LL. Cool J. As remakes go, it’s not one to scream about. But it’s the ideal movie for an easy giggle during the festive season – kind, innocent and life-affirming.

19. Klaus

Klaus 2019 Netflix

Netflix had two recent contenders for this list: Klaus and The Christmas Chronicles. While the latter boasts a Kurt Russel Santa, the former trumps it with beautiful animation, delightful voice performances and a vital message rooted in real world woes.

Unlike Disney’s death clause, Sergio Pablos sketches a much-different origin for Father Christmas, originally a reclusive woodsman with a penchant for toys. However, his spirit soon blossoms with the infectious misanthropy of local children and townsfolk, swept up by a mysterious legend we know now as Santa Claus. There’s never a bad time to be reminded that goodwill breeds goodwill.

18. The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Disney

What’s this? It’s one of the key festive film debates: is The Nightmare Before Christmas a Halloween movie, or a Christmas movie? Well, to that I ask, why not both?

Tim Burton and Henry Selick’s wonderful, strange, infectious fantasy has lost none of its visual prowess. Nearly three decades later, it’s a stop-motion masterclass, with harmless scares to spook the kids and wipe frowns from any humbug’s face. It’s bamboozling to think about its slow rise to becoming beloved.

17. Scrooged

Scrooged Paramount Pictures

The Christmas Carol fable is reliable festive fodder. However, its use in Richard Donner’s Scrooged, with Bill Murray (in his own words) as ‘the meanest person in the world’, is delectably spiteful. Seriously, the Ghostbusters icon is a real Scrooge here.

Just as you’d expect, Murray’s bossy, dispassionate TV executive is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve which push him to revise his cynical, uncaring ways. The actor’s reliably sardonic rapport is mined for comic gold, and even though some of it may feel a little too nasty, the destination is worth the pain.

16. Bad Santa

Bad Santa Sony Pictures Releasing

Is this the ultimate anti-Christmas movie? You have Billy Bob Thornton as a lean, horrid, booze and sex-addicted department store Santa at the centre, alongside his trusty accomplice (Tony Cox). It’s constantly rude, crude and takes great joy in trying to offend – the perfect cocktail to sooth humbugs disgruntled with cheer.

That said, despite its constant stream of profanity and scabrous behaviour, there’s a certain sweetness to Bad Santa. Although, don’t expect catharsis in a big swooning pay-off – its prerogative is vulgarity, and God forbid, it’s the foulest, funniest film you’ll watch this month.

15. The Muppet Christmas Carol

Muppet Christmas Carol Disney

Every family will have their favourite telling of Charles Dickens’ classic story. Some may favour the above Scrooged, others may go for Patrick Stewart’s Ebenezer Scrooge. For this list, we’ve elected the The Muppet Christmas Carol as the superlative twist on the tale.

Michael Caine is enlisted as 19th century London’s tightwad curmudgeon, surrounded by Kermit the Frog and his iconic puppet comrades. While well-received upon release, it’s now considered a classic for all ages, with touching moments, game performances, impressive technical prowess and belly laughs in large supply.

14. Trading Places

Trading Places Paramount Pictures

Dan Akroyd and Eddie Murphy, perhaps on their greatest form to date, in a Christmas comedy directed by John Landis – need I say more? Well, not only is it hilarious, but it speaks to a very specific, almost predatory view of economic inequality that’s still relevant now.

Akroyd plays Louis Winthorpe III, a wealthy managing director at a commodities trading firm, while Murphy stars as Billy Ray Valentine, a beggar and con man. The pair, ahem, trade places as a result of a cruel bet at the hands of higher powers, in a bid to prove that money really is everything. Spoiler, it isn’t – kindness always wins.

13. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Grinch Jim Carrey Universal Pictures

There are few performances as irreplaceable and indelible as Jim Carrey’s contorting, fuzzy, tangfastic Grinch of Whoville. He’s the entire appeal of the film, really – the actor brings his trademark unhinged mental, facial and vocal gymnastics to Dr. Seuss’ creation, brought vividly to life by Oscar-winning makeup.

Atop Mount Crumpit, he remains seldom seen, feared by children and adults alike. When he’s off-screen, the story tends to fall a bit flat. But behind the somewhat terrifying aesthetics of the locals and Christine Baranski’s fluttering extreme horniness, Ron Howard’s film is one of the season’s most distinct viewing experiences.

12. The Holiday

Jack Black Kate Winslet The Holiday Universal Pictures

It’s not Nancy Meyers’ wittiest rom-com, that accolade goes to It’s Complicated. But The Holiday is tremendously, easily likeable, mostly due to its pairings of first-class talent: Kate Winslet and Jack Black (whose presence makes any movie better), and Jude Law and Cameron Diaz.

Sometimes, it overeggs its flirty glances and lovey-dovey musings. Yes, the ending can be predicted in the first half hour. But when the writing and performances are so light and affable, when Eli Wallach’s presence is so endearing, when Hans Zimmer’s music is better than it had any right to be for Christmas fluff, you have something rather irresistible.

11. The Polar Express

Polar Express Train Warner Bros.

Do you remember what age you stopped thinking about Santa Claus? Did it hamper your Christmas, knowing nobody was coming down your chimney? What if a night train could come along your street and take you all the way to the North Pole, just to remind you that seeing is believing, ‘but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see’.

Robert Zemeckis’s motion-capture Christmas Eve adventure is legitimately terrifying at the best of times. Not just the horrifying puppets, but thanks to the animation, every character looks dead behind the eyes. However, it’s still a vivid, enthralling ride, which becomes really involving amid the spectacle. Plus, Tom Hanks plays not one, not two, but seven roles.

10. Love Actually

Love Actually Hugh Grant Martine McCutcheon Universal Pictures

Richard Curtis’s festive jamboree of laughs, sadness and gumption, tied together with umpteen mushy sub-plots, is a quintessential British film at Christmas time. Right from the opening splurge of sentiment in Heathrow Airport, it appeals to your mushiest sensibilities.

Some of it is heinously unrealistic, like Hugh Grant’s dorky Tory/New Labour Prime Minister. It’s stuffed with awful, awful people, with Alan Rickman’s betrayal never failing to boil one’s blood. But as the writer-director so often does, regardless of how clearly you’re being played like a fiddle, the soppy triumphs prevail. ‘Love, actually, is all around’.

9. Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street 20th Century Studios

Its critics will scoff at the coming statement: the Miracle on 34th Street is no less magical than its predecessor. In fact, the lack of Macy’s aside, it’s a better, more emotionally fulfilling film than the original, forging itself a place as an American Christmas classic ever since its release in 1994.

When Kris Kringle (the splendid Richard Attenborough) goes to court for assaulting a man, his lawyer is tasked with proving he is the real Santa Claus. Nothing says yuletide joy like courtroom drama, but the madness of its plot entirely dissipates under the earnest script from John Hughes and George Seaton, plus a tenacious turn from a young Mara Wilson.

8. Carol

Carol StudioCanal UK

Right at the beginning of Carol, a man walks across an evening street, the lights of cars shining bright, to Carter Burwell’s affectionate piano score. The immediate vibe is that of Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks painting. That mood, combined with a love story both classic and bracingly contemporary, makes for a Christmas masterpiece.

Todd Haynes’ picture sees the blossoming romance between aspiring photographer Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) and the elegant, soon-to-be-divorced Carol Aird (Cate Blanchett). The performances are first-class, the supporting ensemble is impeccable, and every shot is composed with delicate, lavish precision. Even now, it feels like it fell out of space.

7. Die Hard

Die Hard 1988 20th Century Studios

Society has moved past the need to debate whether Die Hard is a Christmas film. Every year, John McClane’s Nakatomi Plaza showdown inspires the same old argument, and time and time again, the yes crowd emerges victorious. December isn’t complete without Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber reading: ‘Now I have a machine gun, ho ho ho’.

It’s a simple tale: a New York cop visiting his wife and kids for Christmas gets pulled into a one-man war against a highly organised, elite group of thieves. Consider it a fight against the Grinch who wants to steal lots of money, on Christmas Eve no less, that still ties into the holiday spirit. It’s one of the greatest action movies ever made.

6. Home Alone

Home Alone 20th Century Studios

At one time, suffocated by the ruckus of clashing plates and cacophony of arguments, we’ve all wished our family could disappear. But what if it actually happened? What if you were eight years old and left to your own devices in a massive house (seriously, how do they afford that home?) just before Christmas.

When Kevin’s (Macauley Culkin) family, presumably high-rolling arms dealers, abandon him, he lives his wildest dreams of plain cheese pizza, eating junk and watching rubbish… until the Wet Bandits arrive. John Hughes’ beat-em up is a lovable, raucous and surprisingly smart romp, one keenly revisited by families everywhere each year.

5. Home Alone 2

Home Alone 2 20th Century Studios

Culkin was a star. Home Alone was a household favourite. Joe Pesci’s Scorsese pedigree had a new slapstick legacy to contend with. How does one build upon lightning in a bottle, how can you effectively up the ante from a runaway festive success? Go to the Big Apple, of course.

It’s effectively a rehash, only this time Kevin gets on the wrong plane. The Wet Bandits are back with a sticky mission statement, the cast is more colourful (including a spectacularly fiendish Tim Curry) and the cruelty is so, so sweet. If the first film courted death, the sequel defies it. Yet, it still sticks the landing, turtle doves and all.

4. Gremlins

Gremlins Gizmo 2 Warner Bros.

Gizmo is the single cutest creature in all of cinema. Sorry Baby Yoda, but Joe Dante and Christopher Columbus got there first, and their position on the throne has never been truly threatened. But of course, there’s more reasons to enjoy Gremlins this Christmas than a singing Mogwai (albeit, it’s a bloody good one).

One doesn’t tend to associate monsters with the holidays. But when the havoc is this gleefully macabre, even frightening at times, it’s a bedtime story you’ll be hard-pressed to resist (even during that mental moment of dramedy). Remember, check all the cupboards and under the beds, ‘you never can tell – there might just be a Gremlin in your house’.

3. It’s a Wonderful Life

It's a Wonderful Life RKO Radio Pictures

‘Inspiring’ can feel like an empty word, trotted out for any feel-good films, shows or even adverts built for ‘aww’ retweets during the holidays. It’s a Wonderful Life is a rare picture; not because of its enduring power over our tear ducts, but it’s actually inspirational.

It’s been around for nearly 75 years, yet George Bailey’s plight against a life railing against all his ambitions swoops us up under its (soon-to-be-earned) wings. In a year where it feels like the world has fought against us at every turn, finding the will to not only live, but love life, is bound to make anyone weep.

2. The Family Stone

The Family Stone 20th Century Studios

Christmas is a time for family to come together, for better or worse. Fragmented units reunite, bonding over drinks, presents, food, board games and, inevitably, some sort of argument. For just a week, the universe seems to revolve around the big house. For my money, no other film better illustrates its seemingly gregarious, tightknit nature than The Family Stone.

Meet the Stones (Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, Luke Wilson an Rachel McAdams, to name a few), who eagerly await the arrival of the oldest son (Dermot Mulroney) and his new partner (Sarah Jessica Parker), a rigid, Conservative throat-clearer. Its bite is often vicious, with the most unbearable dinner scene you’re likely to endure. However, its mean spirit is soon diluted by shots to the heart. Perfect before Driving Home for Christmas.

1. Elf

Elf New Line Cinema

Son of a nut-cracker! It’d be disingenuous to suggest Elf is leagues above the rest of this list. But as Christmas films go, there’s good reason to see Jon Favreau’s festive, slapstick comedy as the greatest there’s ever been.

It has everything you could ever want from a movie at this time of year: the North Pole, elves, Santa Claus, Christmas in New York, a massive toy store, the cynical businessman who’s lost sight of the true meaning of the season, the naughty and nice list and Santa’s reindeer and sleigh. Will Ferrell displays record energy with Buddy the Elf, a towering man-child in curled shoes who likes to sing – singing’s his favourite.

The guffaws come thick and fast, whether its offhand beats like ‘Not now, Arctic Puffin!’ or Buddy being hit by a car to perky jingling. Zooey Deschanel’s voice warms you up like cocoa, and James Caan gives the film the soul-searching it craves, all in the pursuit of rousing holiday spirit. Remember, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all hear.