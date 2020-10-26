Unsolved Mysteries Receiving Hundreds Of Leads On 'Death Row Fugitive' Case Netflix

US Marshals have said the release of Unsolved Mysteries has put them closer than they have been in 50 years to finding escaped murderer Lester Eubanks.

The second series of the true crime show arrived on Netflix last week and revealed a whole host of new cases that are yet to be solved.

One of the episodes, titled Death Row Fugitive, details the disappearance of Eubanks, who escaped authorities in 1973 after being convicted for the murder of 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener in 1966.

You can watch the trailer for Unsolved Mysteries below:

The convicted murderer was permitted to leave the prison while participating in a Christmas shopping trip with other inmates, but he failed to return to the pick up location and has been on the run ever since.

The US Marshals Service in Northern Ohio took on the case in 2015, and three years later Eubanks was added to its 15 Most Wanted list.

Unsolved Mysteries explains that a tip from Eubanks’ late cousin’s wife and some conversations with his father tipped off authorities to a facility for troubled youth in Alabama, where the fugitive seemed to have been working since his escape, but police failed to track him down.

The Netflix series asks viewers to get in touch with any information they feel may be pertinent to the cases detailed in the series, and just days after its release Terry Dunn Meurer, creator of Unsolved Mysteries, told TMZ the show received hundreds of leads on Eubanks’ whereabouts.

Any tips that seem credible are passed to law enforcement, and with the newfound attention around the case US Marshal Brian Fitzgibbon told USA Today that he feels police now are ‘getting closer’ to finding Eubanks.

He commented:

There’s nothing putting him in a place… We’re looking for any information to his life on the run or the history of his life on the run.

Fitzgibbon insisted Eubanks is alive, and Marshals have upped the reward for information leading to the his arrest from $25,000 to $50,000. An age enhanced photo of the fugitive has been released to give viewers an idea of what he may look like now.

Myrtle Carter, sister of Mary Ellen, expressed her hopes that the Netflix show leads to the arrest of Eubanks so her family can finally have some closure.

Speaking to TMZ, she said that all she can do is be hopeful, but she is encouraged by the response and support from Unsolved Mysteries so far.

A press release from the US Marshals encouraged anyone with information regarding the fugitive to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833. Marshals advised that Eubanks may be using the alias Victor Young to hide his true identity.