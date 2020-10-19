Unsolved Mysteries Season Two Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries Volume Two Is Now Streaming On Netflix Netflix

Get your sleuthing hat on for the second season of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, available to stream now.

The platform’s reboot of the classic show, first airing back in 1987, became an instant binge-worthy hit for subscribers all around the world. Despite only airing in July this year, we’ve already got a fresh batch of mysteries to sink our teeth into.

Advert

Following the release of the first volume, fans reacted so strongly that the creators received more than 1,500 tip-offs, with 50 said to be ‘credible tips’.

Check out the trailer for Unsolved Mysteries’ second season:

Volume Two will attempt to unravel a number of other crime and paranormal mysteries, including 2010’s ‘Washington Insider Murder’, which saw the death of 66-year-old Jack Wheeler under fairly mysterious circumstances.

Advert

There’s also 1995’s ‘Death in Oslo’, in which a woman named Jennifer Fergate was found dead in a hotel holding a pistol. However, despite being ruled as a suicide, the body was never fully identified, nor were there any fingerprints on the weapon.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Netflix

The new season will also explore ‘Stolen Kids’, ‘Lady in the Lake’, ‘Death Row Fugitive’ and ‘Tsunami Spirits’.

Netflix’s first season has a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the San Francisco Chronicle noting: ‘What makes the reboot so strong is each episode unfolds like a narrative mystery, with fully fleshed out ‘characters’ – a.k.a. real people whose lives and emotions are allowed space, providing much-needed context to the crime at hand.’

Advert

Unsolved Mysteries Volume Two Netflix

As previous host Robert Stack once said: ‘For every mystery there is someone somewhere who knows the truth. Perhaps that someone is watching. Perhaps it’s you.’

Unsolved Mysteries Volume Two is available to stream on Netflix now.