US Army Reveals Betty White’s Military Career With Volunteer WW2 Service

During her near 100-year life, Betty White did and saw more than most, but some of her achievements have flown under the radar.

White was quite rightly beloved for her starring roles in shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and spent seven decades working in Hollywood, but before getting her big break in showbusiness she took on quite a different adventure.

Aged just 19 when the United States entered World War Two following the attack on Pearl Harbour, White was living in Los Angeles and attempting to forge a career in TV when she chose to put her career on hold to join the war effort.

The actress joined the American Women’s Voluntary Services – a military branch that worked to provide support for the US war effort by carrying out a range out duties, including deliveries, navigation, fire fighting and aircraft spotting.

Playing her part in the campaign, White was assigned to deliver supplies to bases in the Hollywood Hills, and also attended dances to see troops off ahead of their deployments.

Speaking to Cleveland Magazine in 2010, White said of her experience of the war ‘It was a strange time and out of balance with everything, which I’m sure the young people are going through now. We’ll never learn. We’ll never learn.’

Following the news of White’s death aged 99 on New Year’s Eve, the US Army paid tribute to the icon’s little-known service record, tweeting ‘We are saddened by the passing of Betty White. Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women’s Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen.’