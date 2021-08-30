Vaccine Centre Plays World War Z While People Wait For Their Injections

@hotgirlzizek/Twitter/Paramount Pictures

People waiting for their vaccine at a centre in the Philippines were treated to a screening of World War Z.

Marc Forster’s 2013 film, based on the novel of the same name, follows Brad Pitt’s character around the world as he tries to investigate a zombie pandemic. While its themes may not be as strong as the book, it takes jabs at government bureaucracy in times of crisis and isolationism, aka the foreign policy practice of looking after your own.

It’s a really terrific movie. So, why shouldn’t those managing a vaccine centre set up a big screen so people can sit and enjoy it while they wait?

A photo of the screen with the movie’s title card was shared to Twitter by @hotgirlzizek. ‘My sister’s friend is in the queue to get vaccinated in Cavite and they set it up so that they can watch a movie while they wait. Bit of a questionable film choice,’ she wrote, before joking, ‘Imagine if the next one they show is Contagion sksksks.’

Contagion would be a far starker choice, given it shows a realistic, albeit fictionalised portrayal of a pandemic with strokes of the past year.

The tweet has racked up nearly 180,000 likes, with most people finding it amusing. ‘This is a perfect movie. A disease that turns people to zombie. If you don’t wanna be zombie, get your vaccine,’ one user wrote.

‘Maybe it was meant to be to be an instructional video,’ a second tweeted. ‘Up next: Train to Busan,’ a third joked.