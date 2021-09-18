Vegan Bake Off Contestant Deletes Social Media Page Following Horse Riding Backlash

@freyacox_/Instagram

A contestant in the upcoming series of The Great British Bake Off has deleted a social media page after backlash from fellow vegans on horse riding.

Freya Cox, 19, is the youngest competitor in the newest series of Channel 4‘s baking show. In an announcement, she said she was proud to be Bake Off‘s first completely vegan contestant.

However, critics quickly targeted her for her love of horse riding, which some believe to be a cruel sport – highlighted recently at the Tokyo Olympics.

‘I am so passionate about ethics and feel completely blessed to have the opportunity to share this with the world. To say I am the first completely vegan baker on GBBO feels like such an honour,’ she wrote.

‘I will be posting loads of updates, bakes and behind the scenes pics over on my Instagram page if you’d like to follow me on there. Speak to you all soon… the future really is vegan.’

While many took to the comments to congratulate her, others took issue with her horse-riding hobby. ‘The problem people like myself are having is that, yes it’s great that someone is going onto a mainstream programme promoting vegan food. But please don’t say that you are passionate about ethics when you still ride horses,’ one user wrote.

‘I know she still rides as she replied to someone on her Instagram earlier today saying they should meet for a hack soon! So just say that you’re plant-based and making slow changes to becoming fully vegan in future or something if that is what you’re doing,’ they added.

Others accused her of hurting the horse by riding it, and asked if she was giving the animal ‘necessary exercise without breaking her spine’, to which she replied, ‘I can assure you she’s absolutely spoilt rotten.’

Cox has since taken down her Freya Cox Eventing page on Facebook, which documented her achievements in horse riding. Others have defended her from the backlash, with one writing, ‘Not even an hour and some of your superiority complex kicked in. Damn, just be happy. Wow, many congratulations and good luck to you.’

‘Instead of seeing this as a great step to show non-vegan viewers what they can make and possibly help people eat more plant-based foods AND congratulating this girl, you find fault! Oh to be the perfect vegan, we are all trying,’ another wrote.

Season 12 of The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesday, September 21, at 8.00pm on Channel 4.

