Velma Was ‘Explicitly Gay’ In First Scooby Doo Movie Script, Says James Gunn
Velma was ‘explicitly gay’ in James Gunn’s original Scooby-Doo: The Movie script – until the studio got in the way.
The 2002 cult-classic brought the misadventures of Mystery, Inc. to life in a way nobody really expected, whether it be Rowan Atkinson or the horrifically annoying Scrappy Doo. Velma Dinkley was played by Linda Cardellini, alongside Matthew Lillard’s Shaggy, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Daphne and Freddie Prince Jr.’s Fred.
In a recent Q&A on Twitter, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who penned the screenplay for Scoob’s big-screen outing, explained Velma was actually gay in his first script until it was ‘watered down’ by Warner Bros.
After one Twitter user wrote to Gunn: ‘Please make our live-action lesbian Velma dreams come true.’ He replied: ‘I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).’
Tony Cervone, director of Scoob! and producer on Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, also commented on the character last week during an Instagram argument about the ‘canon’ sexuality of Velma.
He interjected, writing:
I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character while she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why.
There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.
Both filmmakers’ comments have been praised on social media, with celebratory posts all across Twitter. One user wrote: ‘VELMA IS LESBIAN CONFIRMED! It’s canooooooon!!! And she was always my favorite character! I’m so happy to have good representation.’
A second user tweeted: ‘VELMA IS CANONICALLY A LESBIAN THIS IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED TO ME.’
Gunn also acknowledged fan demands for a Scooby-Doo 3, writing: ‘With the original cast? That would be one incredibly long life-span for a Great Dane.’
There’s also a number of tweets complaining about Velma being gay, but who wants to read that sh*t?
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Film, Guardians Of The Galaxy, James Gunn, LGBTQ+, Scooby-Doo, Velma, Warner Bros
CreditsJames Gunn/Twitter
James Gunn/Twitter