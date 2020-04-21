Venom 2 Gets A New Title As It's Postponed Until Summer 2021 Sony

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? The good – or rather, exciting – news is that the Venom sequel has a new title. The bad news is that it’s been postponed until summer 2021.

Advert

The highly anticipated film will see Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson return to their roles as Eddie Brock, Anne Weying and Cletus Kasady, respectively, with Andy Serkis taking the helm as director.

Sadly, though, not even Hardy’s symbiote is immune to the changes currently sweeping Hollywood as the sequel has become the latest film to be pushed back.

Woody Harrelson Is Returning For Venom Sequel Sony Pictures

Venom 2 was originally set to hit cinemas in a matter of months, on October 2, 2020, but it is now set to be released on June 25, 2021, Deadline reports.

Advert

While the eight month delay isn’t exactly welcome news, Sony has provided a silver lining in the form of some new information about the film – namely the title.

The sequel has officially been dubbed Venom: Let There Be Carnage, suggesting the new film will be positively action-packed and full of chaos.

Woody Harrelson Is Returning For Venom Sequel Sony Pictures

Of course, fans of the first film will be aware that as well as implying chaos, ‘Carnage’ here refers to Venom’s supervillain, played by Harrelson.

Director Andy Serkis has previously hinted that there will be a lot to look forward to in his sequel, as he expressed his hopes to make it an ‘extraordinary piece of cinema’.

Speaking to IGN, Serkis added:

It’s a fantastic franchise and I’m honored to be asked to direct it.

Venom Sony Pictures

Advert

Hopefully the new release date will give Serkis the time to develop his ‘extraordinary’ piece and make sure viewers get all the Carnage they expect, and more.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be released on June 25, 2021.