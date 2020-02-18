Venom 2 Set Video Gives Best Look At Woody Harrelson’s Villain In Action
Just days after Tom Hardy teased fans with a first look at Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady – aka Carnage – in Venom 2, a little glimpse one of the eagerly anticipated film’s sets is doing the rounds online.
Filming for the Tom Hardy blockbuster is currently taking place on a number of outdoor sets in San Francisco, and fans are going crazy for the behind-the-scenes sneak preview into how it’s all going down.
In the clip, which was shared on Twitter, Harrelson can be seen being approached by a detective with his gun drawn.
Check it out here:
As the 16-second video continues, the officer opens fire, and Harrelson can be seen performing a few movements with his hands.
It has been suggested by fans this could be Carnage stopping the bullets, in a similar fashion to Hardy and his symbiote in Venom. Harrelson manages to stay on his feet throughout the scene, which would suggest he’s relatively unharmed after being shot in the scene.
Carnage is the alter ego of sadistic killer Cletus Kasady, and one fan on Twitter suggested the clip could be the moment Cletus turns into Carnage.
Another suggested it could be Cletus’ first reveal or scene with the symbiote, adding: ‘He better wear that shirt all the way down to the last scene’.
The Twitter account that shared the clip, Let’s Talk Carnage, wrote:
It looks like Kasady has been stopped on the street by some cops and they’re shooting him.
I Wonder if his hand movements will involve the Symbiote in post production?
Either way it looks great!
It comes after Hardy shared a picture of Harrelson on his Instagram, alongside the caption ‘Hello Cleutus’.
Harrelson, 58, was first introduced during Venom’s mid-credits sequence. Here, Kasady is seen to be residing at a secure facility, where he vows to Eddie Brock there’ll be ‘carnage’ after his escape.
Although the specific storyline of Venom 2 still remains a mystery, Carnage will undoubtedly be a sinister and dangerous force for Brock to contend with.
While Carnage has parallels to the conflicted Brock, Marvel suggests he has very different relationship with his symbiote:
The symbiote amplified his psychotic nature making him even less mentally stable than he had been previously, and therefore even more dangerous.
An interesting note is that, unlike Venom, Carnage is a singular entity, referring to himself as ‘I’ instead of ‘We’, because the symbiote has actually merged into Kasady’s bloodstream.
Venom 2 will hit cinemas October, 2, 2020.
