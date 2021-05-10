Venom 2 Trailer Gives Us Our First Look At Carnage

Sony Pictures

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is officially here.

Sony’s universe of Marvel characters will soon continue in the sequel to Tom Hardy’s 2018 antihero debut. While not a critical success, Venom amassed more than $856 million at the box office, quickly greenlighting a sequel with one of his greatest foes: Carnage.

The titular villain, also known as Cletus Kasady, will be played by Woody Harrelson, who made a brief appearance at the end of the first film. Later this year, they’ll go to war.

Check out the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage below:

After Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer stepped aside, mo-cap legend Andy Serkis is taking the reigns on the sequel. He’s been notoriously tight-lipped on what to expect, previously saying: ‘We’ve got the magnificent Tom Hardy, who’s obviously at the centre of it, and we sort of see a deepening of the relationship between him and obviously there’s a nemesis character and… that’s all I can say.’

Harrelson’s character is a serial killer who also gets attached to a symbiote and transforms into Carnage, Venom’s main adversary in the comics. Serkis has worked with Harrelson previously in War for the Planet of the Apes.

Speaking on transforming into the antagonist, the actor told Empire: ‘There were a lot of concepts and iterations. There were a lot of people involved [in that wig].’

He added: ‘I better not talk specifics. I’m happy I got to do it. I wish I could say I’ve seen it and know it’s great, but I’m pretty hopeful that it is great.’

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set for release in UK cinemas on September 15, 2021.