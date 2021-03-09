Vicar Of Dibley Star Trevor Peacock Dies Aged 89

Comic Relief/BBC

Trevor Peacock, star of The Vicar of Dibley, has died aged 89.

The actor, who also appeared in My Family, Hotel Babylon and Jonathan Creek, was best-known for playing Jim Trott in the BBC sitcom alongside Dawn French’s Geraldine Granger.

Advert 10

His passing was confirmed in a statement from his agent on behalf of his family, which read: ‘Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and song-writer, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8 from a dementia-related illness.’

Peacock starred in a wide array of shows and films in addition to The Vicar of Dibley, including other BBC programmes like Eastenders and The Thin Blue Line.

He was also attached to a number of BBC Shakespeare productions, such as the titular role of Titus Andronicus, playing Feste in Twelfth Night, or What You Will, Lord Talbot in Henry VI, Part 1 and Jack Cade in Henry VI, Part 2 and the gravedigger in Franco Zeffirelli’s Hamlet in 1990.

Advert 10

Peacock also played Old Joe in Patrick Stewart’s 1999 take on A Christmas Carol, and starred alongside John Lithgow and Bob Hoskins in 2000’s made-for-TV Don Quixote movie. His last role was in 2015’s Vicar of Dibley special for Comic Relief.

He was also a notable songwriter, penning the lyrics to Herman’s Hermits’ Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter and Joe Brown’s That’s What Love Will Do and Nature’s Time For Love.

Throughout his life, the actor was married twice; firstly to Iris Jones, from whom he divorced; secondly to fellow actress Tilly Tremayne. He has two sons, Daniel and Harry Peacock, as well as two daughters, Sally and Maudie.

Advert 10

Peacock was first diagnosed with dementia back in 2009, later retiring from acting as his condition became more severe ad living in a nursing home.

Among his fans’ reactions to the news, one user commented: ‘RIP Trevor, your character added so much to the show. And made millions smile.’ Another wrote: ‘Loved his character in Vicar. Brilliant performances. No doubt he will be missed.’

Advert 10

A third wrote, referencing his famous quote: ‘No, no, no, yes that’s me done folks. Fantastic actor, God bless him.’ A fourth wrote: ‘This guy was too funny, one of the classics for sure, 89, you did well, RIP.’

The UK’s Gold TV channel tweeted: ‘We are all saddened to learn that Trevor Peacock, who played Jim Trott so brilliantly in The Vicar of Dibley has passed away at the age of 89. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.’