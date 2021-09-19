Vigil: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Tonight’s Episode

Warning: Contains Spoilers

BBC

With the penultimate episode of BBC’s Vigil airing tonight, September 19, we thought we’d give you a much needed recap.

As per the headline, this is a recap and will therefore contain spoilers so, if you’re behind, I advise you stop reading here.

Episode one of the hit show starring the likes of Line of Duty‘s Martin Compston, Gentleman Jack‘s Suranne Jones and Peep Show‘s Paterson Joseph saw a trawler dragged underwater, killing all of its crew.

Initially, HMS Vigil, a submarine part of a billion-pound covert Naval operation, was blamed for the ship’s sinking, but the incident came as a blessing in disguise and it alerted Vigil to the fact it was being shadowed by a US submarine (the one to actually have dragged down the trawler).

With Vigil initially being blamed for the accident, it was kept extremely hush-hush, with Royal Navy superiors wanting to keep it a secret. However, Chief Petty Officer Burke (Martin Compston) had other plans, and wanted to be a whistleblower to all the shady goings-on that occurs in the Navy.

BBC

Things didn’t go his way, however, and Burke was later found dead in his bunk, sparking a police investigation into the matter. Burke’s death was originally ruled out as a heroin overdose but, down to DCI Amy Silva’s (Suranne Jones) police work, it came to light that Burke had been murdered and that someone had attempted to cover up his death by making it appear as a drug overdose.

While Silva is onboard Vigil, DC Kirsten Longacre (Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie), who was romantically involved with Silva, is on land and conducting her own investigation to try help Silva piece together the puzzle.

It’s Longacre who brings Burke’s girlfriend, peace camp helper and protester Jade Antoniak, into the mix after she was caught trying to break into the ex-Naval officer’s room. Longacre beat her to the chase, however, and located a USB hidden in the leg of a chair in Burke’s room which contained videos of Burke disclosing damning information about the Navy and HMS Vigil.

Antoniak was later found to have been in cahoots with Burke in his efforts, but she went on to be murdered as well.

BBC

Meanwhile, Silva is still onboard the submarine and still conducting her investigation there. Through communications via HMS Vigil’s signal, Longacre is feeding her ex-girlfriend (or current girlfriend, who really knows?!) information she’s accumulated on land, and told her colleague of Antoniak’s death. It’s via Longacre that she finds out Burke appeared to have been blackmailing someone who was having an affair with Lt Tiffany Docherty (Anjli Mohindra), the sub’s doctor.

The photograph Burke had shows Docherty in bed with a man, but all you could see of him was his tattooed arm. Eventually, coxswain Elliot Glover (Shaun Evans), a married man, is discovered by Silva to be the other person in the photo, leaving both Silva and viewers shocked as we were all under the impression that Glover was Silva’s ally, when really he’d been lying to her all along.

While all this is happening, Longacre is back on land and being followed by MI5, who turn out to be aware of the ongoing situation, and the fact HMS Vigil was being shadowed. Due to this, the Navy, MI5 and the police end up having to work together to try solve the case.

Now, for the first few episodes, it’s believed that the US is the enemy, but it may be a different country all together – Russia.

It’s thought this may be the case as Longacre pieced together information to locate her attacker, and Antoniak’s killer, who turned out to be a Russian spy with diplomatic immunity, leaving the police, MI5 and the Navy wondering what stakes Russia has in HMS Vigil.

BBC

Slowly but surely, the team has a lightbulb moment, and realises that the submarine might be being hijacked by a Russian spy on board, who was likely to be linked to Burke’s death.

As this is happening onland, Silva finds out the sub’s cook’s son was in prison for drug offenses, and was soon to be released after only serving one year of a 10 year sentence. Finding this suspicious, Silva then searches the cook’s bunk to find traces of the same drug found on Burke.

Silva then rushes to find the cook to talk to her about her son’s prison sentence, but it’s too late and she’s already been killed.

As Silva finds her lying dead in the fridge, HMS Vigil begins to go into lockdown as what appears to be the pending hijacking begins…