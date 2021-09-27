Vigil Finale Divides Audience With ‘Predictable’ Plot And Viewers Spotting Blunders

Warning: Contains Spoilers

BBC

People have been quick to criticise the season finale of Vigil which aired last night, September 26.

The hit BBC series drew to a close yesterday after six weeks of viewers being left on the edge of their seats while watching the events on the HMS Vigil unfold.

Episode five ended with DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) being stuffed into a torpedo tube as the suspected Russian spy onboard the submarine was revealed.

Pictures released yesterday teased the show’s ending which some viewers were left disappointed with.

BBC

One viewer tweeted, ‘I can’t decide whether #Vigil’s Finale was really good or really bad. Unfortunately a really flat ending, as expected.’

Someone echoed similar sentiments writing, ‘Thought #Vigil was brilliant up until the last episode, was expecting a few more twists and turns, all very predictable in the end,’ Mirror Online reports.

Another person wrote, ‘Vigil finale was crap then,’ while a fourth tweeted, ‘Finale is a big disappointing load of tosh.’

One viewer went as far as describing it as ‘a pile of pants’.

Others spotted some blunders in the episode, one being where Detective Sergeant Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) arrested Ben Oakley and began questioning him on the street, rather than back at the station.

Some viewers also felt DCI Silva’s screaming and shouting while stuck in the torpedo tube, to only be heard when she started tapping Morse code was slightly far fetched.

Some reviewers were equally as critical, with The Telegraph giving it a measly two out of five stars. The paper wrote, ‘The submarine-based thriller came to an end with a shrug and, worse, the threat of a second series.’

Meanwhile, the likes of The Guardian gave the finale four out of five stars. Writer Rebecca Nicholson said, ‘This was big, brash television, designed to thrill, excite and terrify. To paraphrase the ad hoc eulogy given by Cmdr Newsome: it did its job. It did it well.’