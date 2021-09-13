Vigil Viewers All Left Thinking The Same Thing After Episode 4 Cliffhanger

Warning: Contains Spoilers

Fans are convinced they’ve solved the mystery of the submarine killer after some shifty behaviour from a certain member of the crew set alarm bells ringing during the fourth episode of Vigil.

With just two episodes remaining of the hit BBC show, the stakes on board HMS Vigil are higher than ever as DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) races to unravel the plot behind the murder of Craig Burke (Martin Compston).

Warning, spoilers ahead. If you don’t want to know what happened in episode four, don’t read any further!

Facing questions over her mental wellbeing, Silva made a crucial discovery linking Burke to unassuming coxswain Elliot Glover, confronting him over pictures Burke had been using to blackmail him over his affair with medic Tiffany Docherty.

Glover, however, talked himself out of trouble, and later saw Silva confined to her quarters and more isolated than ever as HMS Vigil went dark following orders to return to port.

But the coxswain continued to raise suspicions as the episode drew to a conclusion. After a broadcast message from the captain summoning chef Jackie Hamilton was heard, Glover was seen suspiciously changing his course of direction. In a dramatic cliffhanger, Silva discovers Hamilton, whose son was earlier revealed to have been mysteriously released from an Indonesian prison where he was serving a drugs-related sentence, dead – appearing to be yet another victim of poisoning. The final scene of the episode sees the coxswain appearing to charge towards Silva while wearing a gas mask.

Naturally, Glover’s activity has seen him pinned as the prime suspect in the murders by several viewers, with one person tweeting ‘always knew the coxswain was a w****r’.

Another suggested there was more to him than meets the eye, writing ‘maybe the Coxswain is a Russian, would explain his wandering accent!’

But others were more sceptical, with one savvy viewer speculating, ‘If it’s been set up to look THAT MUCH like it’s the coxswain behind it all, and this was only episode 4/6, then I’m guessing it’s not him.’

With only two weeks of the drama remaining, viewers won’t have to wait too much longer to find out.