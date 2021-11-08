Vin Diesel Begs ‘Little Brother’ Dwayne Johnson To ‘Rise To The Occasion’ For Fast Finale
Vin Diesel has called upon Dwayne Johnson via Instagram to join him in the final instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise.
Johnson first appeared in the franchise back in 2011’s Fast Five as Agent Hobbs, but only appeared in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious on the proviso of not performing with Vin Diesel in any scenes, and also said that he would not be returning for the finale.
Diesel has now reached out to the star to try and tempt him back via Instagram, posting an image of the pair on Instagram to request that Johnson ‘rise to the occasion’ and ‘fulfil [his] destiny’ as the character of Agent Hobbs in the Fast finale.
Referring to Johnson as his ‘little brother’, Diesel wrote:
My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10.
As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.
I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!
He stated that the post and proposition was said ‘out of love’, but that Johnson ‘must show up’ and ‘not leave the franchise idle’.
He went on to call Johnson’s part in the upcoming finale ‘a very important role to play’, and that his character ‘can’t be played by no other [sic]’.
The post has since amassed more than one million likes and 17,000 comments, with fans of the franchise taking to the comments in a frenzy over the imminent release and possible reunion of the duo. One said, ‘Family.’
Another wrote:
We hope family can put family first! Let’s make 10 everything Paul could imagine!!!!
A third commented, ‘We want The Rock back.’
Johnson has yet to publicly respond to Diesel’s request.
Fast and Furious 10 is currently set for release in April 2023, and will be the first film in a two-part finale.
Credits@vindiesal/ Instagram
