Vin Diesel Begs ‘Little Brother’ Dwayne Johnson To ‘Rise To The Occasion’ For Fast Finale

My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10.

As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.

I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!