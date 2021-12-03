Vin Diesel Reveals His Daughter Was Meadow Walker’s Maid Of Honour
Vin Diesel has written a touching Instagram post revealing that his daughter Hania attended Meadow Walker’s wedding as the Maid of Honour.
Diesel’s goddaughter Meadow, 23, is the daughter of his late Fast & Furious co-star, Paul Walker, who died in a car crash on November 30, 2013. He was 40 years old.
In October this year, Meadow married actor Louis Thornton-Allan, with Diesel being the one to walk her down the aisle in her father’s place.
Now, Diesel has posted a touching tribute to Walker alongside a beautiful wedding day photograph of their daughters smiling happily together.
Reflecting, ‘there’s so much to tell you’, Diesel looked back on a day when they were both ‘filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom’.
This day proved to be special on a personal level, with Diesel learning that his baby was about to be born:
When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work.
Diesel then recalled the advice Walker had given him, from one father to another, advice he ‘will never forget’:
You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.
You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own. It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that.
Noting that ‘tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith’, Diesel continued:
Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honour.
How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…
This comes just a few days after Meadow herself wrote a touching message marking the eighth anniversary of her beloved father’s death.
Sharing a childhood photo of Walker holding her as a baby, Meadow wrote, ‘I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.’
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Fast and Furious, Paul Walker, Vin Diesel
CreditsVin Diesel/Instagram
Vin Diesel/Instagram