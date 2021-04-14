Vin Diesel Says To ‘Expect The Unexpected’ As Fast 9 Goes To Outer Space

Universal Pictures

Flying cars, ultra-powered magnets, space travel (!): when it comes to Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel says ‘expect the unexpected’.

When did you realise the Fast and Furious franchise operated on another plane of physics? Was it Dom saving Letty mid-air like Superman, was it the supercar soaring through three skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi, or was it The Rock pushing a torpedo away with his bare hands?

From relatively humble street racing and DVD player heists, the movies have evolved into big-budget, gloriously preposterous blockbusters that bring viewers joy with every instalment – and the ninth chapter of the Fast saga seems to upping the ante.

Check out the newest Fast and Furious 9 trailer below:

F9 is bringing back Justin Lin, one of the series’ most notable directors, helming Tokyo Drift as well as the fourth, fifth and sixth instalments. It’s also got a fresh face in John Cena, playing Dom’s younger assassin brother Jakob, hot on the trail of the ‘familia’ with earlier foe Cipher (Charlize Theron).

One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer is the very end, where we see Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges) strapping themselves into scrappy astronaut suits and helmets, before seeming to jet off to space in a rocket-powered car.

UNILAD was lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the trailer ahead of it dropping, before speaking to Vin Diesel himself. When asked about the franchise going to space, he let out a knowing laugh – but gave almost nothing away.

He said, ‘I will say that… expect the unexpected when you come to see Fast 9. We make a point of defying expectations. I think that’s one of the reasons Fast 9 is coming out 20 years from the very weekend The Fast and the Furious was released. We earn it as Justin [Lin] says, we do earn every part of it and we want to always make our audience proud.’

Michelle Rodriguez couldn’t believe the stunts as they were being assembled. ‘The kinds of things that are happening in the Fast world in this movie… pretty much astounded me. It’s kind of like, after this you just don’t know how you’re gonna top it. We’ve hit a mark here that… you’re gonna need some serious creativity to beat this one,’ she told UNILAD.

During a press conference, Lin said, ‘I think Vin is usually 10 steps ahead of me [laughs]… I think our mantra from the very beginning is we earn our next chapter.’

Fast and Furious 9 hits cinemas on July 8, 2021.

