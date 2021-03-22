Vin Diesel’s 10-Year-Old Son Is Joining The Fast & Furious Franchise

vindiesel/Instagram/Universal Pictures

Fast & Furious has been a huge part of Vin Diesel’s life for 20 years now, so it’s only right that his 10-year-old son follows in his footsteps by getting in on the action.

Vincent Sinclair is set to make his big-screen debut in the upcoming film Fast & Furious 9, in which he will play a younger version of Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto.

Advert 10

The young boy filmed his scenes in late 2019, when he was just nine years old, and his performance will finally be unveiled when the film hits cinemas this summer.

Universal Pictures

It’s unclear exactly what storyline Vincent will play out, or how much screen time he will get in the highly-anticipated release, but according to TMZ his contract stated that he was paid $1,005 per day for his involvement.

Considering most nine-year-olds are lucky to get their hands on a few pounds worth of pocket money per week, Vincent’s paycheck is not to be sniffed at.

Advert 10

Diesel doesn’t appear to have spoken out about his son’s involvement in the film as of yet, but he expressed his excitement for the release of the movie during an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, saying that he was ‘definitely eager to share it’.

The actor continued:

I can only say that when you see the movie you will be excited and, hopefully, you will be really, really happy.

Universal Pictures

Advert 10

Fast & Furious 9 won’t mark the first time a younger Dominic has featured in the film as he also made an appearance in the seventh instalment. However, the character was played by an actor named Alex McGee at the time.

Having grown up with Diesel as a dad, Vincent has learned from the best and will likely do a great job of bringing a younger version of his dad’s character to life.

Fast & Furious 9 is set to be released on June 25, 2021.