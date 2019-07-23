Vin Diesel’s Stunt Double Plunges 30ft In Horrific Accident On Set Of Fast & Furious 9

Universal Pictures

Vin Diesel’s stunt double who had been working on the set of Fast & Furious 9 has been injured after plunging 30ft from balcony.

It is feared a safety cable broke as Joe Watts man jumped from the on-set balcony during a stunt scene at Warner Brothers Studios, in Leavesden, Hertfordshire. He is said to have suffered severe head injuries after hitting the ground.

The stuntman was rushed to Royal London Hospital by helicopter, and filming was halted with immediate effect.

The accident occurred at around noon on Monday, July 22.

A source told The Sun 52-year-old Diesel was left in ‘total shock’ following the accident:

The stuntman fell at least 30ft — maybe a bit more. Vin Diesel was seen on set seconds after. He looked ashen, totally in shock and blinking back tears. He saw what happened.

The source continued:

They were filming a very high balcony scene. The stuntman leapt from the balcony attached to a safety wire, but it looks like the cable snapped. He was meant to be left dangling below the balcony via the wire and then lowered slowly to the ground, but he plunged to the ground and landed on his head. There were gasps and screams when the poor guy hit the floor. It’s horrific and obviously all caught on camera. This was handed to police. It happened on a brand new set at the studios. Everything has now been closed on set and filming stopped. It’s a crime scene.

The MailOnline confirmed Mr Watts identity and said his fiancée, Tilly Powell, who is also a stunt performer, told friends her ‘heart is shattered’ and that he was in an induced coma after suffering a serious head injury.

Mr Watts has previously worked on Hollywood blockbusters including Kingsman Golden Circle, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Spider Man Far From Home. As well as appearing in Game of Thrones, Johnny English Strikes Again, Jurassic World, Mission Impossible: Fallout and The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

According to The Sun, police officers have confirmed they have attended the scene and are now carrying out inquiries.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson told Metro.co.uk:

Police were called shortly before noon today following an incident at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire. It was reported that a man had been injured while working at the location and sustained serious injuries. The air ambulance attended and police officers are currently on scene to assist and carry out initial enquiries.

According to BBC News, a Universal spokesperson made the following statement:

We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen. We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.

I love this franchise! Praying for a full & speedy recovery for the stunt person who got hurt — LeLe1 (@sunny28282) July 22, 2019

Stunt men & women are the heart of the movie industry & they deserves our respect. One day the #Oscars will have an Oscar for the best stunt of the year & recognize stunt industry I hope that this stunt person is okay be safe out there on set #stunts — Johnny Stark🗽 (@JohnnyStarkMk50) July 23, 2019

Sending prayers. They all do so much for us, for our enjoyment of film. — Jamie Ann Morgan (@jamiemorgan5984) July 22, 2019

I think we all take for granted how dangerous being a stuntman truly is, hopefully makes a full recovery — That Red Haired Dude (@MikeyClewer) July 22, 2019

Our thoughts are with Joe and his family at this time.

