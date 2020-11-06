Vince Vaughn Confirms Wedding Crashers 2 Is Finally In Development New Line Cinema





15 years ago, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson hit us with some home truths like ‘Don’t waste your time on girls with hats’, and ‘A friend in need is a pest’.

Okay, so Jeremy and John might not have been the best at giving advice, but they certainly kept us entertained with all their wedding-crashing antics.

But regardless of whether you loved them for their not-so-wise words, embarrassing blunders or attempts at charm, the good news is they might have more of it to share as Vaughn has revealed he and Wilson have been in talks about a sequel to the 2005 comedy.

Wedding Crashers New Line Cinema

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said that he and his Wedding Crashers co-star had discussed a sequel to the film with the original director, adding that there ‘has been an idea that is pretty good.’

Vaughn stressed that the conversations were ‘in the early stages’, but that they were ‘serious’.

The actor, who played Jeremy Grey in the film, reminisced about the making of Wedding Crashers, as well as his roles in other fan favourites such as Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Zoolander.

He described them as ‘fun movies to make’, adding:

It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny.

Wedding Crashers New Line Cinema

Wedding Crashers pretty much did what it said on the tin and followed Vaughn and Wilson as their characters crashed weddings on the hunt for free alcohol and single women. The original also starred Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams and Isla Fisher.

